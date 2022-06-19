NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving's future with Brooklyn Nets not clear, guard expected to participate in training camp though

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving's future has been one of the recurring rumors throughout the season. With the season now officially over, there is still no clarity in the saga.

According to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, there is no guarantee that Irving will re-sign with the Nets this summer. The Nets have question marks over the long-term availability of the superstar guard. Fischer, in a conversation with Eddie Gonzalez of The Boardroom, wrote:

"I’ve been working on the assumption that all three — Kevin, Kyrie, Ben Simmons — will be there for the start of training camp. However, there’s a lot of talk about Kyrie. Definitely some talk about whether they are going to figure out a long term relationship."

The former Boston Celtics guard will have to opt-in into the final year of his contract next season as he is set to earn north of $36 million.

Kyrie Irving will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. So if he does opt-out this summer, then it doesn't necessarily mean that he is leaving Brooklyn but looking for an extension on his deal.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kyrie Irving has his 32nd half with 20+ points as a member of the Nets.



Only Vince Carter (71) and Brook Lopez (33) have more 20-point halves on the Nets over the last 25 seasons. Kyrie Irving has his 32nd half with 20+ points as a member of the Nets.Only Vince Carter (71) and Brook Lopez (33) have more 20-point halves on the Nets over the last 25 seasons. https://t.co/hCoDH4mwGZ

Can Kyrie Irving lead the Nets to a championship next season?

Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Iring, right

The new Big Three of the Brooklyn Nets have the capability to beat anybody on their day. With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets possess an offensive juggernaut that is capable of consistently dropping 120 points.

The ability of the first two to create shots, draw fouls and catch and shoot, coupled with Simmons' ability to run the offense, allows the team to get going.

With Kyrie Irving playing, Simmons could operate as a quintessential point guard who orchestrates the offense. Irving slots in as the off guard who is focused on one thing and one thing only, which is to get buckets. This will also alleviate the scoring burden on Durant and allow him to be more efficient and effective.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kyrie Irving was 9-9 from the field in the 1st half, his 2nd most makes without a miss in any half of his career.



He was 10-10 in the 1st half vs the Bulls on Jan. 31, 2020.

The only worries as far as coach Steve Nash is concerned are team chemistry and defense. Kyrie Irving isn't a great defender, and that could hurt a team that is 20th in defensive rating during the regular season. But the addition of Simmons, one of the league's best defenders, will help.

Team chemistry is also something the Big Three will have to figure out by spending more time together on court. Simmons is expected to participate in training camp ahead of next season, but the most important thing is to have as much of playing time as possible with the The Big Three on the court together.

