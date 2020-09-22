NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers among five teams that are interested in Jrue Holiday

The LA Clippers probably had the deepest roster this season but one noticeable weakness was the lack of a natural playmaker in their backcourt. That eventually came to haunt them in the Western Conference Semifinals as their offense stalled in the second half in three consecutive games against the Denver Nuggets. One name that has featured prominently in NBA trade rumors is that of Jrue Holiday and the LA Clippers have seemingly joined the race to acquire him.

The veteran point guard is said to be on the chopping block for the New Orleans Pelicans who have several point guards to replace him. Moreover, with the team in the middle of a rebuild, Jrue Holiday's $53 million cap hit over the next two years doesn't really fit the bill.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers and four other franchises interested in Jrue Holiday

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

As reported by Heavy's Brandon Robinson, LA Clippers have joined the race to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans. He also noted that there are four more franchises interested in Holiday, namely Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Clippers are another team who have interest in Pelicans guard, Jrue Holiday.



That narrows the list of interest to Nets, Sixers, Warriors, Bucks & Clippers. pic.twitter.com/cw15Ltalcr — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 21, 2020

On the face of it, Jrue Holiday seems like a good option for a win-now team such as the LA Clippers. He will replace Patrick Beverley in the starting lineup. Given that Holiday himself is a proven defender in addition to being a much reliable scorer than Beverley, he would be an upgrade for the LA Clippers.

Patrick Beverley

Holiday isn't the most creative player but he averages 6.4 assists a game for his career and would certainly solve some of the LA Clippers' playmaking issues.

Matching salaries for a Jrue Holiday trade shouldn't be the biggest issue for the LA Clippers either. Pat Bev will most likely form a part of the package and they'll probably have to add the expiring contract of Lou Williams to get the deal done. However, LA Clippers would then need to scout for a scorer in the free agent market to nullify the impact of the outgoing Williams and that won't be as easy.

