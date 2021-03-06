NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets interested in Cedi Osman

The LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets are in the market for wings with the latest NBA trade rumors suggesting that both may have an interest in Cedi Osman. The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to move several players ahead of the trade deadline so Osman could end up on the market.

JaVale McGee and Andre Drummond have regularly featured in NBA trade rumors but the Cavs could also be willing to part ways with Cedi Osman whose career has stagnated. As per FortyEightMinutes, LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets are monitoring the Turk. The report mentioned:

"McGee and Osman have both been drawing interest from the Brooklyn Nets, with the Los Angeles Clippers among those interested in Osman, a source told FortyEightMinutes."

Cedi Osman was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 31st pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He showed a significant leap in his sophomore year, averaging 13 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. However, his numbers have dipped since. He did sign a 4-year $31 million extension in 2019 but has lost his starting spot to rookie Isaac Okoro.

There's no particular reason for the Cavs to hold on to Osman dearly and if a decent offer does arrive for him, he's likely to be traded. Whether the LA Clippers or Brooklyn Nets can acquire him is a different question though.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will either LA Clippers or Brooklyn Nets submit an offer for Cedi Osman?

Neither team has the right assets to make a feasible offer

The answer to the aforementioned question, put bluntly, is no. Even though Cedi Osman has potential, neither LA Clippers nor Brooklyn Nets are looking to develop players right now. They're gunning for a championship and minutes in their rotation will be hard to come by for non-impactful players.

Both teams could benefit from adding a wing but they're both already paying luxury tax and Cedi Osman's owed $8.8 million, leaving him out of financial range. Most importantly, both LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets have emptied their draft stock to execute superstar trades. As such, they don't have the assets that will appeal to the Cavs.

Most importantly, Blake Griffin is on the market after getting bought out by the Detroit Pistons. He's likely to have the attention of all contenders going forward.

The Brooklyn Nets are believed to be leaders to sign six-time All-Star Blake Griffin, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Rival teams with interest are expecting Griffin to choose Nets as a title favorite for chance to win a championship. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2021

