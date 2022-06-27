NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers and Miami Heat expected to make a move for 5x All-Star in the buyout market

With trade rumors being the NBA's hot topic, the LA Clippers and the Miami Heat have shown interest in acquiring 5x All-Star John Wall from the buyout market.

As Wall closes in on a deal with the Houston Rockets to have his contract bought out, the former superstar garners attention from several franchises.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months.”



(Via There’s been ‘serious murmurs’ about John Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets, per @TheSteinLine “Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months.”(Via marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-free-age… There’s been ‘serious murmurs’ about John Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets, per @TheSteinLine “Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months.”(Via marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-free-age…) https://t.co/hMjsnt6vVf

As first reported by Marc Stein, the Rockets superstar guard is on the verge of being bought out. He was sidelined for a year and then out of action for another due to personal reasons.

With interest from teams such as the LA Clippers and the Miami Heat, Wall could find himself working in a significant capacity on either roster.

Since opting into his contract, rumors about Wall moving have generated a lot of buzz. Considering the Rockets are in a state of rebuild, having Wall on the roster is practically detrimental to his career.

In this regard, buying out his contract emerges as a mutually beneficial deal for both sides. However, should the LA Clippers or the Miami Heat succeed in luring Wall, their overall roster strength could be boosted significantly.

While the appeal of such a move sounds good on paper, the reality of the situation sees several question marks arise. However, acquiring one of the most explosive guards in league history is still an opportunity worth pursuing.

Could John Wall be a contributor on the LA Clippers or the Miami Heat?

John Wall watches a game from the bench

While John Wall could be the biggest name on the buyout market this offseason, pursuing him also emerges as a bit of a dilemma.

Wall's performances during his time with the Washington Wizards were enough to prove that he is a bonafide star. However, the biggest question that has to be asked is if John Wall can still dominate a game?

Coming off injury and sitting out the entirety of last season, Wall only played briefly in the 2020-21 season.

This has been a huge hit on his overall value as a player. With the uncertainty acting as a bit of a deterrant, the enigmatic situation makes pursuing Wall quite the challenge.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops John Wall since signing a 4-year, $171M supermax:



• 2019-20 (0 games played, injury)

• 2020-21 (40 games played, injury)

• 2021-22 (0 games played)



Worst contract in NBA history? John Wall since signing a 4-year, $171M supermax: • 2019-20 (0 games played, injury)• 2020-21 (40 games played, injury) • 2021-22 (0 games played)Worst contract in NBA history? https://t.co/90dDPip3o9

During his first season with Houston, Wall played 40 games wherein he averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists. While these are impressive numbers, they are small frames of reference.

With teams like the LA Clippers and the Miami Heat showing interest in the guard, Wall is undoubtedly gathering interest regardless of the uncertainty. Given his explosiveness and his playmaking ability, the 31-year old could be a solid contributor to any contending team.

Clipset @213clipset Kids today don’t realize how good John Wall is Kids today don’t realize how good John Wall is https://t.co/fAy88ctpVK

In this regard, the Clippers may be a bit more aggressive in their pursuit of Wall. Looking to solve their primary point guard struggles, Wall could be a vital piece in their overall scheme.

