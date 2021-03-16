NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers targeting breakout performer Terry Rozier as a reinforcement at the point guard position

The LA Clippers have been involved in multiple NBA trade rumors since the off-season and have mainly been linked to point guards. Head coach Tyronn Lue is seeking a player who can share playmaking duties with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Names like George Hill and Ricky Rubio have come up in reports in recent times.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers eyeing a move for Terry Rozier

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the LA Clippers are showing strong interest in making a move for Terry Rozier, who's having a career year with the Charlotte Hornets.

It is no secret that the LA Clippers are on the hunt for a point guard before the NBA trade deadline comes around, and Rozier is the latest name to feature on a long list of targets.

The LA Clippers' current point guard, Patrick Beverley, is a menace on the defensive end, but playmaking is not his strongest suit. Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams is also not contributing on that front off the bench (3.2 assists per game), which has further complicated matters for Lue and his staff.

Terry Rozier has had an incredible year so far, putting up 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists on a stellar 43% shooting from deep.

However, he has been deployed as a shooting guard by the Charlotte Hornets as they regulate their offense through LaMelo Ball and Devonte' Graham.

Terry Rozier has played as a point guard for the Boston Celtics in the past. A move to the LA Clippers could see him return to a more familiar role, albeit one in which he has not found much success.

The LA Clippers are targeting a championship this season and have managed to put a strong support staff around star players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Moves for Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka have proven to be masterstrokes by president Lawrence Frank. And if NBA trade rumors are to be believed, Terry Rozier could be the latest addition to a stacked LA Clippers team.