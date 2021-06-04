NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers among 4 teams expected to target center Myles Turner

Roster changes are eminent for the LA Lakers following their early exit from the playoffs and NBA trade rumors are already churning out a few potential targets. The latest name to be linked to the Purple and Gold is Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who led the league in blocks in the 2020-21 season.

The LA Lakers struggled with their center rotations throughout their previous campaign. Marc Gasol wasn't productive enough, Montrezl Harrell was a liability on defense and Andre Drummond was too inconsistent. So it's not surprising that they've decided to address this position first.

As per Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Indiana Pacers will be putting Myles Turner on the trading block this offseason, with the LA Lakers expected to be potential suitors.

The Indiana #Pacers are expected to listen to trade offers for Myles Turner this offseason, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. Among teams expected to have interest are the #Hornets, #Lakers, #Knicks, and #Celtics. Plenty of other suitors could pursue as well. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 3, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and LA Lakers could all use more quality underneath the rim, but the last two teams are likely to have more leverage in the open market.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would Myles Turner be a good fit for the LA Lakers?

Adding a multi-faceted center such as Myles Turner makes a lot of sense for the LA Lakers. He's a solid rim protector who averaged a career-high 3.4 blocks per game this season. Coupling him with Anthony Davis would make the Purple and Gold's interior defense incredibly tight.

NBA’s leading shot blocker Myles Turner unleashing hell in overtime. pic.twitter.com/HUESIUyp6T — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 21, 2021

Turner is also a decent floor spacer who's shot the ball at 35.3% from downtown over his career. He's a decent post player as well and averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last year.

Myles Turner's salary would be the biggest issue for the LA Lakers. He's owed a guaranteed $17.5 million in 2021-22 with an additional $2.5 million as incentives. Turner's current deal runs until 2023 with the same financials for the final year.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

GM Rob Pelinka could trade a few players to get the deal done, but he needs to consider the bigger picture. Both Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker will be restricted free agents this summer and could command eight-figure salaries. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are maxed out as well.

Myles Turner seems like a decent option for the LA Lakers on paper, but the front office will have to think twice about their cap situation before making any move.

