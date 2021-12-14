NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers among teams interested in Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant 

The LA Lakers continue to be a part of NBA trade rumors after a disappointing start to the campaign. The latest reports are suggesting they are interested in Jerami Grant.

Grant currently plays for the Detroit Pistons and has been their best player since the 2020-21 NBA season. The forward enjoyed a career-high campaign last year. He averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game and was among the favorites to win the Most Improved Player of the Year honors.

Jerami Grant has managed to maintain his production in the ongoing campaign as well. The former Denver Nuggets star is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest in 24 appearances.

As per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the LA Lakers are among the teams pursuing Grant. Here's what he mentioned in his most recent report:

"Jerami Grant is one of the most sought-after players in a potential trade, with the Lakers and Trail Blazers among the teams pursuing the Pistons’ versatile forward, sources said."

The LA Lakers are 15-13 for the season and haven't looked as dynamic as expected after 28 games into the season. They need to bolster their defense in the wings the most, and Jerami Grant is a player who can provide exactly that.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Jerami Grant with EXCELLENT defense on Luka. Blocks his euro-step, and then locks him up🔥

Jerami Grant with EXCELLENT defense on Luka. Blocks his euro-step, and then locks him up🔥https://t.co/n24DoUfcDU

NBA Trade Rumors: Do LA Lakers have the kind of package required to land Jerami Grant?

Detroit Pistons v Portland Trail Blazers

The LA Lakers will be linked with plenty of players before the trade deadline. However, they have very few tradeable assets at their disposal. Among them are Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and another player who is on a veteran minimum deal.

Any potential trade talks for Jerami Grant will likely see Horton-Tucker being included as well. Tucker is among the four players on the roster earning at least $10 million this season. The other three players are the LA Lakers' big three, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 @LakerCentral365 It looks like Rob Pelinka is working the phones and has his sights set on Jerami Grant. His recent injury involving torn ligaments in his right thumb isn’t expected to impact his trade market via @ShamsCharania It looks like Rob Pelinka is working the phones and has his sights set on Jerami Grant. His recent injury involving torn ligaments in his right thumb isn’t expected to impact his trade market via @ShamsCharania https://t.co/LMQgfh8WEq

Jerami Grant is set to earn $20 million this season. To match salaries, the Lakers will have to include Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and another player who is on a veteran minimum deal.

Talen Horton-Tucker would be an enticing prospect for the Detroit Pistons, but the same can't be said about Nunn as they have plenty of guards on their roster already. There are other teams rumored to be interested in Grant, and most of them are likely to have better packages than what the Lakers could offer.

However, Rob Pelinka has made plenty of impossible-looking deals possible in the offseason. So it won't be a surprise to see the LA Lakers end up with Jerami Grant on their roster before the trade deadline.

Edited by Diptanil Roy