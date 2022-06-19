NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers courting Washington Wizards’ 3x All-Star

NBA and Western conference powerhouses, the LA Lakers, are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer. Hence, they have turned their attention toward Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

According to Kevin O'Connor of "The Ringer," the showtime franchise are looking to add the three-time All-Star guard to their roster. The possible package for Beal could involve Russell Westbrook and a couple of picks. O'Connor said:

"The one name that I’ve heard recently is Bradley Beal as another guy that they want. I’m not sure if the interest is as mutual. You know Beal, it seems like Miami would be more of the threat to take him away from Washington. I don’t think you can also rule out Boston either because of his relationship with Jayson Tatum, but the Lakers are trying to angle for some moves like that using the Russ expiring and the ’27 and the ’29 firsts."

The LA Lakers have made changes to the franchise after a disappointing campaign that saw them not even make the Play-In tournament, despite coming into the season with championship aspirations. Frank Vogel has been replaced by Darvin Ham and the Lakers are now looking to improve their roster.

The Washington Wizards' best player Bradley Beal is at a crossroads in his career. He has a big decision to make in the summer about his future and whether it lies with the team from the nation's capital or elsewhere.

Beal's current contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. At that point, he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with anyone he wants. He is earning a little over $33 million this season and is projected to earn over $36 million next season. However, the deal for next season is a player option. It is not clear whether he has opted to sign-in or not yet.

Beal would add some much-needed perimeter shooting for the LA Lakers, although he has shot less than 35% from beyond the arc in the last two seasons. Another aspect of having someone like Beal is the fact that he can play off the ball, as the primary ball handler can be LeBron James at all times.

A trade for Beal would have to involve Russell Westbrook and a couple of first-round picks. Westbrook has played in the nation's capital before and was adored during his one season there, where they reached the postseason.

Either way, the LA Lakers are surely one of the many suitors for Beal this season as the Lakers front office has their work cut out if they want to acquire the three-time All-Star.

