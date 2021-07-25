NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers 'developing traction' in their pursuit of Russell Westbrook 

The LA Lakers and Russell Westbrook have dominated recent NBA trade rumors, with the Lakers' pursuit of Westbrook reportedly gaining traction.

The LA Lakers are looking to get back into championship contention after enduring a first-round exit against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They are looking to add a third star to their ranks, with the rest of their championship rivals expected to bolster their squads this off-season.

Russell Westbrook has emerged as the latest point guard to be linked with the Purple and Gold. The 2017 NBA MVP averaged a triple-double this season (22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists), doing so for the fourth time in his career.

As reported by ESPN's Marc J. Spears:

"There have also been talks about Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook being a potential candidate to move back home to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade deal that could include free agent point guard Dennis Schroder, forward Kyle Kuzma and guard Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said."

The Lakers need a playmaking point guard to get the pressure off LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who carry a massive load for the team at the offensive end.

Russell Westbrook could provide the Lakers the playmaking they need, and his rebounding prowess could also immensely benefit the 17-time champions. His scoring ability doesn't need any introduction, as he has been consistent on that front for a while and is a two-time scoring champion.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers making progress in their pursuit of Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has an excellent relationship with LA Lakers leader LeBron James.

LA Lakers fans will be excited to learn that their team has taken decisive steps towards securing a deal for nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. As per Austin Krell of The Painted Lines, the Lakers have 'developed traction' in their pursuit of the Wizards star.

"Have heard that the Lakers have developed some traction in their pursuit of Russell Westbrook, for what it’s worth." said Krell.

NBA trade rumors have also suggested that the Washington Wizards' other star, Bradley Beal, is considering handing in a trade request within a week. If the Wizards do trade Beal, it will be a sensible proposition for them to move Westbrook as well so that they can start a full-fledged rebuild.

The LA Lakers' two leading stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have an excellent relationship with Russell Westbrook off the court. Besides, a return to California would be a homecoming of sorts for Westbrook, as he grew up in south-central Los Angeles.

As Spears mentioned in his report, the LA Lakers will likely have to give up Dennis Schroder (sign-and-trade), Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker (sign-and-trade) to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Wizards.

Provided Schroder agrees to the sign-and-trade, it will be a costly deal for the Lakers, as they would also have to take up Westbrook's $44 million salary for next season, which would hard-cap them.

However, with James turning 37 later this year, the LA Lakers have a short timeline to land another NBA title with the 'King' still around. That could see them getting aggressive in the market in terms of acquiring quality talent.

Edited by Bhargav