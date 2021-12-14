NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers hesitant to move Talen Horton-Tucker despite seven teams showing interest in him 

The LA Lakers' underwhelming start to the season has led to them being mentioned in plenty of NBA trade rumors of late. The latest reports suggest their young star Talen Horton-Tucker is being targeted by as many as seven teams.

Horton-Tucker is having a career year with the Lakers. He is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He has also started 12 of the 15 matches he has played so far, playing 28.8 minutes on average. LA's front-office values him highly and aren't looking to trade him, despite multiple teams showing interest. Here's what NBA insider Jordan Schultz reported regarding this:

"Talen Horton-Tucker has become a trade target of as many as seven teams, league sources say. It will take “a lot” to get him though, I’m told. #Lakers, who really value THT, are hesitant. He just turned 21 and is averaging a career-best 11 PPG, 5 RPG and 3 assists."

Talen Horton-Tucker signed a 3-year $32 million deal with the LA Lakers before the start of the current campaign. That move by the Lakers' front office made it clear that he was a crucial part of the team's plans moving forward. Horton-Tucker ranks fifth on the team in minutes per game. That pretty much explains the fact that he has the trust of the team's coaching staff as well.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the LA Lakers consider moving Talen Horton-Tucker?

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

Talen Horton-Tucker is one of the LA Lakers' best trading assets. Plenty of teams in the past have also shown interest in the young star, but the Lakers have been reluctant to move him. Despite reports suggesting they haven't changed their stance on keeping him, things could change in that regard.

As per NBA trade rumors, the LA Lakers are interested in players like Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Both players are highly valued in the market. The Lakers will have no option but to include a player like Talen Horton-Tucker in any potential deal.

Hawks management set to receive contract extension; assistant GM Landry Fields likely being promoted to GM

Teams pursuing Pistons star Jerami Grant



Knicks, Lakers among group of teams interested in Ben Simmons

The Lakers are in championship mode right now. The likes of Simmons or Grant would likely be better options to have around instead of Horton-Tucker, who is yet to reach his full potential.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers do not have many building blocks outside of Talen Horton-Tucker for the future. They traded most of their young stars and draft capital to acquire Anthony Davis in 2019 and Russell Westbrook in 2021.

If the LA Lakers are hellbent on winning a championship this year, it would be ideal for them to trade Talen Horton-Tucker. There is still plenty of time left before the trade deadline. So the Lakers also have the option of letting Horton-Tucker progress and potentially become a key player in their hopes of winning the title.

