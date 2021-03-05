NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers interested in reuniting with JaVale McGee

Champion with the LA Lakers last season, JaVale McGee is continuing to put up consistent numbers with his new side, the Cleveland Cavaliers, prompting his involvement in recent NBA Trade Rumors.

The veteran center is a valuable role player who provides excellent rim protection, and with the Cavs settling on Jarrett Allen in the starting five, could be looking to use McGee as a tradeable asset.

A number of teams, including his former side, are looking to bring in additional support in the paint thinking ahead to the playoffs to match up with the likes of Embiid, Jokic and Gobert.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers looking at JaVale McGee to provide help at center

JaVale McGee has upped his output this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers

It has been well documented that the LA Lakers need help at center position. They have been unable to replace the size and support provided by JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard last season.

The franchise has recently been linked as per NBA Trade Rumors with a move to bring back McGee. The center spent two seasons out in Los Angeles, averaging 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and shooting at over 62% from the floor.

After the LA Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns this week with their problems in the paint glaringly obvious, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times discussed how the franchise may be interested in reuniting with McGee. The Lakers beat-writer followed this up on Friday by saying:

"I think JaVale McGee would be a nice addition – he’s willing to sacrifice, gives the Lakers a dimension they miss without having to add a huge ego. I’ve heard there’s some interest, but McGee would need to be traded to another team from Cleveland and then be bought out to be eligible to sign with the Lakers."

As it stands, the only way for the LA Lakers to bring in JaVale McGee would be if the Cavs were to buy out his contract, making him a free agent. Furthermore, since his former team traded him this offseason, he cannot re-sign directly from Cleveland.

So the LA Lakers VP, Rob Pelinka, would have to get creative with a move and involve a third-team with which to make the deal. More likely, this would be a team not competing for the postseason, but that would take a future prospect off of the Lakers or Cavs.

This would subsequently release JaVale McGee, so he could sign back with the Lakers.

The move makes a lot of sense for both the LA Lakers and JaVale McGee. McGee has the experience and attitude to join a team competing for a repeat while the Lakers are looking for protection in the paint that won't disrupt their current roster make-up.

The swat and the *chef's kiss* off the glass from @JaValeMcGee! 😍 pic.twitter.com/t0hyI7PVd0 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 2, 2021