NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers having internal discussions about trading Russell Westbrook due to chemistry issues

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook's indifferent start to the season has seen the Lakers front office potentially scout around the league for a possible trade.

According to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to find a deal that will include Russell Westbrook. Fischer said:

"The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook simply hasn’t blended as well as Lakers figures hoped, and Los Angeles has held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook. But moving Westbrook and the two years, $91 million remaining on his contract does seem unlikely."

Kevin Love, Ben Simmons, Ricky Rubio, and John Wall have been potentially linked in return for Westbrook. Fischer continued:

"Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio’s salaries would match Westbrook’s pricey deal. But that structure would have little interest from the Cavaliers’ side and has not yet been discussed by the two teams. Outside of Love’s large number, there are simply a few players aside from John Wall, who are available for trade and come close to Westbrook’s earnings. One of those players is Ben Simmons, and Westbrook’s salary, outside of James and Davis, is the only number on the Lakers’ books that can match Simmons’ own lofty deal. Even then, Westbrook is not a player on the Sixers’ list of hopeful returns."

Should the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook is currently averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 32% from beyond the arc and higher than 45% from the field. While these are by no means MVP-caliber numbers, they are pretty good when considering how many games LeBron James has missed this season and how hot and cold Anthony Davis has been as well.

The fact that Westbrook is shooting his third-best percentage from the perimeter since making his NBA debut is an encouraging sign. There were always conversations about how LeBron and Russell Westbrook could co-exist in the same team due to their similarities in the way they play.

With that said, one of Westbrook's best performances of the season came in a win against the Houston Rockets, with LeBron James on the floor as Westbrook dropped 27 points, with 7 assists and 9 rebounds while shooting better than 47% from the field.

Alex Regla @AlexmRegla 44% of Russell Westbrook's shots this season have come at the rim. That mark ranks in the 98th %ile at his position, and would be tied for his 3rd highest rate.



Since the start of December, that's jumped(!) as more than half (52%) of his shots are coming within 4 ft in the month 44% of Russell Westbrook's shots this season have come at the rim. That mark ranks in the 98th %ile at his position, and would be tied for his 3rd highest rate.Since the start of December, that's jumped(!) as more than half (52%) of his shots are coming within 4 ft in the month https://t.co/LKhdzaBG62

Another recurring theme of Russell Westbrook's career over the last couple of years, having played on a team with a new superstar teammate alongside, is how slow Westbrook starts the season. He takes his time to understand how the team operates and around the All-Star break, he goes up a level and starts performing like an MVP candidate.

That, coupled with how smooth his mid-range game is looking this season, shows that there are more than enough signs of positivity with Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. A trade for Mr. Triple-Double might not be the best course of action right now for the L.A.-based franchise.

