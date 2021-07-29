NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers acquiring Joe Ingles a 'possibility' this offseason in exchange for Kyle Kuzma

The majority of NBA trade rumors concerning the LA Lakers are centered around Kyle Kuzma. The 26-year-old forward might be on the move this offseason and he has been linked to several teams so far.

After the LA Lakers' loss in the 2021 NBA playoffs, fans and analysts were quick to criticize Kuzma's lack of contribution and poor performances. LeBron James' championship window is small and the team needs to ensure their roster is perfect for a title run. As a result, many of their players are on the trade block.

NBA Trade Rumors: Joe Ingles could be heading to the LA Lakers as they look to get rid of Kyle Kuzma

Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz

The latest rumor concerning Kyle Kuzma is an exchange with the Utah Jazz for Joe Ingles. The Athletic's Tony Jones talks about a possible trade on his podcast wherein the LA Lakers would part ways with Kuzma and the no. 22 pick in the draft in exchange for Ingles and the no. 30 pick.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers in the 2020-21 NBA season remained nearly identical to the previous campaign. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds on 44/36/69 shooting splits in the regular season across 68 appearances. However, his production took a huge dip in the postseason. Kuzma averaged just 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 29/17/66 shooting splits in the first round series against the Phoenix Suns.

Laker Nation exploded with NBA trade rumors around Kyle Kuzma as fans expected the team to part ways with him. Meanwhile, Joe Ingles was a Sixth Man of the Year finalist with the Utah Jazz during the 2020-21 NBA season. He averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game along with a ridiculous 45% shooting from beyond the arc. He would provide the LA Lakers with some much-needed shooting and spacing while also taking a part of the playmaking load off LeBron James.

However, Kyle Kuzma has two more years left on his deal whereas Joe Ingles has just one left. The LA Lakers will then have just one more season to attempt a championship run with Ingles unless he re-signs with the team in free agency. Kuzma signed a three-year $40 million deal last offseason which is fairly movable. So, he is certainly on the trade block in the coming weeks as the LA Lakers look to bolster their roster.

