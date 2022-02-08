NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers the latest team to join the race to land Boston Celtics' 2-way shooting guard

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse the LA Lakers are in desperate need of reinforcements after enduring a tumultuous campaign thus far. The Purple and Gold currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference.

According to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, the LA Lakers have expressed interest in signing Josh Richardson from the Boston Celtics before trade deadline day on February 10th. Fischer said:

"The Lakers are the latest team to have been linked to Boston's efforts to trade Josh Richardson."

The Lakers are currently ranked 18th in the league in terms of three-point accuracy (34.8%) and the addition of Josh Richardson could prove to be vital for their championship aspirations.

Whether the Celtics would deal with the Lakers directly and potentially strengthen their perennial rival is a question that needs to be asked. The Lakers and Celtics have a long history of rivalry from the days of Bill Russell and Jerry West to modern day superstars like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett. But both teams are struggling this season and could perhaps work out a deal here.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral The Lakers are the latest team to have been linked to Boston's efforts to trade Josh Richardson, per @JakeLFischer The Lakers are the latest team to have been linked to Boston's efforts to trade Josh Richardson, per @JakeLFischer https://t.co/2mjHfc5Ru6

Should the LA Lakers trade for Josh Richardson?

Boston Celtics sharpshooter Josh Richardson.

The LA Lakers don't have many assets at the moment to pull off a seismic trade that could change their fortunes for the rest of the season. This is the oldest roster in the league and has very few players that pique the interest of other teams in the league and their next draft pick is for 2027.

However, if the team can acquire someone of the ilk of Josh Richardson, then that would be a plus for the franchise. They have struggled from beyond the arc this season with the likes of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook shooting 17.5% and 30% from the perimeter, respectively.

Richardson is a three-point specialist as he is knocking them down at an impressive rate of 40% from beyond the arc this season for the Celtics. This is a career-high from him barring his rookie year as he is averaging 9.9 points in less than 25 minutes of action.

Playing alongside LeBron James and Davis should give Richardson more open shots as the duo often attract double teams. The LA Lakers have also deployed King James at center this season while surrounding him with shooters as they can space the floor better and Richardson is the type of player that could fit the bill.

Also Read Article Continues below

Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony are the only players on the LA Lakers roster that are shooting better than 39% from range this season. Adding someone like Josh Richardson to the roster could be a decisive move as he isn't someone who will grab the eyeball but will certainly contribute when the time arrives.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Lakers trade for Richardson? Yes No 7 votes so far