NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers likely to offload young guard Talen Horton-Tucker in trade discussions

Talen Horton-Tucker, per NBA Trade Rumors, is emerging as the centerpiece of any trade scenario that the LA Lakers will possibly make before the trade deadline. The 21-year-old shooting guard is having an up-and-down season but offers the most value to lure potential trade partners. He will likely be the major piece in acquiring someone who can maximize LeBron James’ MVP level play this season.

The Lakers’ win over the Utah Jazz in their last game was a perfect example of how much reinforcement the team needs. Straight out of a Hollywood script, the star-studded team had to rely on Stanley Johnson, who’s on a 10-day contract, to lead them to the win. LeBron James badly needs someone who can consistently help the team win even when Anthony Davis returns.

Here’s what Dan Woike and Broderick Turner reported via the Los Angeles Times:

“Meanwhile, the Lakers are trying to find help, though their option appear limited. According to people with knowledge of the situation, the team is shopping 21-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker in trade discussions."

Talen Horton-Tucker becoming a major piece in the trade discussion appears almost hilarious considering the Lakers prioritized him over other possible solutions. Based on reports, they could have retained Alex Caruso and acquired Buddy Hield had they decided to let go of THT.

Los Angeles said no. Then they said no again when Caruso asked for less money to stay.



The Lakers' initial offer? Less than two years for $15 million.



Before Alex Caruso signed with the Bulls, he gave the Lakers a chance to match Chicago's offer. Los Angeles said no. Then they said no again when Caruso asked for less money to stay. The Lakers' initial offer? Less than two years for $15 million.

While Caruso and Hield have made significant impacts on the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings, respectively, the Lakers’ shooting guard has struggled. At one point, he was replaced by Stanley Johnson in the starting lineup.

How the Lakers create an attractive package out of Talen Horton-Tucker will be interesting to watch.

NBA Trade Rumors: Who are the LA Lakers’ possible trade partners for Talen Horton-Tucker?

The LA Lakers trade market does not look promising.

The LA Lakers are likely looking for a two-way wing player. They need someone who can maximize their small-ball lineup. Ideally, it would be someone who can replace Trevor Ariza at power forward and can shoot and drive to the basket. It’s for this reason that Jerami Grant has become a hot name in the last few weeks.

Getting Jerami Grant, however, could be just a pipe dream. The LA Lakers’ possible trade package involving Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a draft pick is unlikely to get more than a passing interest from the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons also believe, based on reports, that they can get something significantly better than what the Lakers can offer.

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ @_Talkin_NBA



📽️ "NBA Today"



#NBATwitter #LakeShow If you're a Lakers fan and hope that they'll make some moves, you probably won't like what Woj had to say here:📽️ "NBA Today" If you're a Lakers fan and hope that they'll make some moves, you probably won't like what Woj had to say here:📽️ "NBA Today"#NBATwitter #LakeShow https://t.co/f2smRHgzWZ

Unless Russell Westbrook is included in a trade package with Horton-Tucker, assuming someone is willing to cough up $44 million for the former MVP, options are extremely limited.

