NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers looking to consolidate their shooting with a move for Buddy Hield this off-season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are in pole position to win the Western Conference finals after their game 2 victory against Denver Nuggets. LA Lakers are favorites to win the NBA championship this year after missing the playoffs last year. Nevertheless, NBA trade rumors suggest that the Los Angeles-based franchise could look to further strengthen their squad in the off-season.

A moment that will go down in Lakers History. pic.twitter.com/xZ938GTOow — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers to consider a move for Buddy Hield in the off-season

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield has played a key role for his franchise in the last few seasons. One of the best spot-up shooters in the league, Hield, allows the Kings to maximize his potential without a lot of touches.

However, Hield could be on the trade block this off-season because his relationship with head coach Luke Walton deteriorated this season after was replaced by Bogdan Bogdanovic in the shooting-guard spot in the team's starting lineup. Hield wants more than a bench role, which might lead him to request a trade.

During the 2019-20 NBA season with the Kings, Hield averaged 19.2 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds and three assists. He shot 42.9% from the floor overall and knocked down 39.4% of his three-point attempts.

LA Lakers' shooting woes have been very apparent in the post-season, with only Kentavious Caldwell Pope knocking down his 3-pointers. Fans and pundits have pointed out the team's need to have an accomplished shooter in the roster, with NBA trade rumors suggesting that Rob Pelinka could explore a trade for one before the the start of the 2020-21 season.

HIGHLIGHTS: @AntDavis23 drops 31 points and the game-winner 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iqsP97QLpW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2020

Hield will be a great fit at LA Lakers as LeBron James is great in driving to the cup and finding an open shooter on the strong side. Buddy Hield possesses great off-the-ball movement, which would complement really well with James' on-court vision.

It will also lend another dimension to the LA Lakers' attack, something that might lead to opposition defenders diverting their attention less towards Davis and James and more towards Hield.