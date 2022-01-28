NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers looking to offer package involving Talen Horton-Tucker for Sacramento Kings sharpshooter

The LA Lakers are one of the teams expected to be active at the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers need to upgrade their roster as they try to increase their chances of making a run in the playoffs. One of the players the Lakers are shopping is Talen Horton-Tucker.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers have held talks with the Sacramento Kings regarding a possible deal for sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield. Haynes noted that the Lakers are looking to offer a package centered on Horton-Tucker, but the Kings believe they will get a better deal by the deadline.

"League sources have told me the Lakers have reached out to the Kings about a Talen Horton-Tucker package for Buddy Hield. Still trying to make that happen. Obviously the Kings are like, 'No. We feel like there's more lucrative deals out there.' The Kings are going to be active. They've got a whole bunch of people calling them," Haynes said.

pickuphoop @pickuphoop Lakers reached out to the Kings about trading for Buddy Hield again Lakers reached out to the Kings about trading for Buddy Hield again https://t.co/piupkQ3sDM

It's not the first time the LA Lakers have been linked with a move for Buddy Hield. In the offseason, the Lakers were very close to acquiring Hield from the Kings before pulling the trigger on the Russell Westbrook trade instead.

Hield is the perfect fit for the Lakers, playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He is a floor spacer and one of the best shooters in the NBA. Hield is averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

LA Lakers offering package of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and future first round pick around the NBA

Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the LA Lakers are offering a package of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a future first-round pick around the NBA. One of the teams they offered the package to is the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Jeremi Grant.

Grant is one of the top names available at this year's NBA trade deadline, but the Pistons reportedly declined the offer. THT has had an underwhelming season, averaging just 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while shooting just 40.3% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc.

Lakers Outsiders @LakersOutsiders The Lakers have reportedly been offering THT, Nunn, and their 2027 first round pick to teams, but at the present moment, "no one is biting" lakersoutsiders.com/2022/01/27/lak… The Lakers have reportedly been offering THT, Nunn, and their 2027 first round pick to teams, but at the present moment, "no one is biting" lakersoutsiders.com/2022/01/27/lak…

Meanwhile, Nunn has not played for the LA Lakers this season due to a bone bruise injury he suffered in the preseason. The only future first-round pick the Lakers can offer to teams is from 2027. It's certainly a tough task for Rob Pelinka and company due to their lack of picks and valuable players.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Lakers sacrificed their depth and defense to acquire Westbrook in the offseason. They are struggling for consistency despite the season LeBron James is having. The Lakers are 9th in the NBA standings, something no one predicted at the start of the season.

Edited by Parimal