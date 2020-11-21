NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers may be the only suitor for Dwight Howard, Robin Lopez enters free agency to avoid being traded

Ahead of the much-anticipated NBA Free Agency that opens tonight, NBA trade rumors have focussed on players who have entered the market. One such player is LA Lakers' center Dwight Howard, who is yet to sign a new contract with the franchise. In this article, we will also look at where the veteran could end up at as well as analyse the latest NBA trade rumors regarding Robin Lopez opting out of his player option at the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers may be the only option for Dwight Howard

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - Game Four

The LA Lakers, despite winning a record-equaling 17th NBA Championship last season, are consolidating their roster to challenge for back-to-back titles. After the acquisition of Dennis Schroeder, the Lakers still have a slew of negotiations on the table to solve such as free agents Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard.

Dwight Howard has been the subject of NBA trade rumors over the last few days. The latest development in this regard suggests that the LA Lakers may be the only team to offer Howard a contract due to disinterest in the player from around the league and his steep asking price.

The Lakers might be the only team willing to offer Dwight Howard a contract in free agency, via @SIChrisMannix. pic.twitter.com/f747bmxGc1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 20, 2020

Howard is looking for a more lucrative contract, something most of the NBA teams are unlikely to offer for a veteran bench player like him.

His stats from last season were solid for a role player, as he averaged seven points and as many rebounds per game. For that reason, teams are reluctant to better Dwight Howard's current contract of $2.5m.

NBA Trade Rumors: Robin Lopez enters Free Agency to avoid being a trading piece for the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards

Another team that has been heavily involved in the market and has been the subject of many NBA trade rumors is the Milwaukee Bucks.

Attempts to make Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay at the franchise has meant that the Bucks brought in Jrue Holiday. The Bucks also made a trade for Bogdanovic, but that is now under review by the NBA for potential tampering.

Robin Lopez wanted to keep his freedom to choose where he plays next season and 'avoid getting thrown into a trade by the Bucks' after declining his $5M player option, per The Athletic pic.twitter.com/0zyeGUG9o8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 20, 2020

According to NBA trade rumors, a player at the Milwaukee Bucks who was not willing to be used as a tradeable commodity this off-season was Robin Lopez. The 12-year veteran was a role player last season, averaging only 14 minutes and struggling to supply significant numbers to the Bucks.

However, with the team's front office looking to satisfy the needs of Antetokounmpo, Lopez was worried about the say he would have over his future if he signed his player option.

The Bucks have struggled to live up to their hype in the NBA playoffs and are looking to bolster their bench ahead of the new season. Therefore, it is likely that Lopez could have been used in a deal.

The 32-year-old has instead entered the free market that opens tonight in hopes of earning a long-term contract at a team of his choice.