NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers monitoring Toronto Raptors swingman Gary Trent Jr.'s situation

The LA Lakers are expected to be active before the trade deadline as they try to improve their roster and make a playoff push. One of the latest NBA rumors surrounding the Lakers is that they have shown interest in acquiring Gary Trent Jr. from the Toronto Raptors.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers are monitoring the situation of Trent Jr. in Toronto, as per league sources. However, Scotto doesn't believe a deal is going to happen between the teams, as the Lakers will have to involve Talen Horton-Tucker to make the salaries work.

"The Los Angeles Lakers have been doing their due diligence around the league, and expressed interest in Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., according to league sources. One of several players they’ve checked in on," Scotto wrote.

Gary Trent Jr. is having the best campaign of his career this season. He's averaging 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game in his first full season with the Raptors. He was acquired last season via trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, are actively testing the trade market as they look to upgrade their roster for the second half of the season. LeBron James is not showing any signs of slowing down, while Anthony Davis is close to returning. That means they are going all in to make the playoffs.

Other players linked with the LA Lakers this season

Jerami Grant and Myles Turner have been linked with the Lakers.

The LA Lakers overhauled their roster in the offseason, bringing in Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. They signed a bunch of role players and aging All-Stars to fill their roster. The only players from their 2020 NBA championship team who remain are LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker.

With the regular season almost halfway through, the LA Lakers are not in the position they want to be. As great as LeBron James has been this season, the team has been inconsistent and does not play any defense. Injuries to Anthony Davis and COVID-19 cases in the team only exacerbate the situation.

To improve their fortunes, the LA Lakers are expected to be active before the trade deadline early next month. Here are some of the players linked with the Lakeshow this season:

Jerami Grant

The Detroit Pistons are open to trading Grant this season, and will likely focus on the development of their young core. Grant is currently recovering from thumb surgery, but he's averaging 21.6 PPG in 78 games with the Pistons.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the LA Lakers are one of the teams interested in Grant.

The New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers are also in the fray.

Myles Turner

Another player the LA Lakers have been linked with, as per Shams Charania, is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

Turner is one of the best defensive centers in the NBA, and can stretch the floor with his shooting.

With the Pacers looking to unload Turner, the Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Knicks and Charlotte Hornets have shown interest in the player.

