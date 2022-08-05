NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers, New York Knicks, and Utah Jazz discuss a three-team trade sending involving multiple All-Stars

The Utah Jazz, LA Lakers and New York Knicks continue to remain aggressive on the NBA's trade market.

The Jazz made it known around the league that they would entertain offers for superstar Donovan Mitchell. Since then, many have pointed out that the New York Knicks remain favorites to acquire the talented guard.

The Jazz are reportedly looking to acquire a large amount of draft compensation in return for Mitchell. The Knicks have just that, as they are armed with up to eight future draft selections to dangle in any trade negotiations.

While there hasn't been any movement on the deal, it's clear that the Knicks have the best potential trade assets to complete a transaction.

It also appears that a third team has entered potential trade negotiations.

According to a recent report from NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the LA Lakers have had conversations about joining the Jazz and Knicks in a potential three-team trade. Scotto wrote that the Lakers would send Westbrook to the Jazz in the theoretical trade. Mitchell will head to the Knicks and a combination of players will move to the Lakers.

"The Lakers had conversations about joining the Jazz and Knicks a few weeks ago in a potential three-team trade, league sources told HoopsHype. The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out.

"Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers."

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Jazz discussed a three-team trade with Donovan Mitchell landing in New York, Patrick Beverley and another key Jazz player to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook on the move, and draft picks to Utah. More details on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…

LA Lakers rumored to have interest in potential three-team trade with Knicks and Jazz

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham

It's no secret that the LA Lakers have remained active while trying to update their roster. To do so, the team is going to have to get creative when it comes to enticing teams in potential trade negotiations. With the lack of assets and future draft capital, it's going to present some challenges for the Lakers front office.

While the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have been connected as the most likely partners in a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, it's not out of the question to see a team like the Lakers eventually get involved.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Jazz:

Russell Westbrook (Bought out)

Draft picks from NY & LA



Knicks:

Donovan Mitchell



Lakers:

Patrick Beverley

Jordan Clarkson

Bojan Bogdanovic OR Malik Beasley



(via The Lakers, Knicks & Jazz reportedly had conversations on a potential 3-team trade:Jazz:Russell Westbrook (Bought out)Draft picks from NY & LAKnicks:Donovan MitchellLakers:Patrick BeverleyJordan ClarksonBojan Bogdanovic OR Malik Beasley(via @MikeAScotto The Lakers, Knicks & Jazz reportedly had conversations on a potential 3-team trade:Jazz:Russell Westbrook (Bought out)Draft picks from NY & LAKnicks:Donovan MitchellLakers:Patrick BeverleyJordan ClarksonBojan Bogdanovic OR Malik Beasley(via @MikeAScotto) https://t.co/DyKTQWW61X

Utah is trending towards a complete rebuild, especially after their most recent trade of Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With a number of veteran pieces on their roster, the Lakers could see it as an opportunity to upgrade their roster if they are willing to unload future draft picks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far