NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers have offered Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to various teams for top-flight point guard

The latest NBA trade rumors surrounding the LA Lakers suggest they have been discussing deals involving Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The franchise have also gauged how interested other NBA sides are in trading for the duo.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the two players are being offered in order for the franchise to acquire a point guard as good as Dennis Schroder, who is set to become a free agent soon.

“They (LA Lakers) have literally offered Kyle Kuzma and KCP,” Wojnarowski explained. “Almost every team I’ve talked to in the league has been offered some combination of Kuz and KCP, sometimes both of them, one of them. That’s not going to get them back a point guard of Dennis’ stature.”

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported earlier that the LA Lakers are seeking a “third playmaker and shot-creator.” It appears that Kyle Kuzma and KCP, or at least one of them, are being used as trade bait to accomplish that goal.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers’ giving up Kyle Kuzma as 3rd star in pursuit of playmaker

Kyle Kuzma #0 brings the ball up court.

With the LA Lakers being reported as ready to part ways with Schroder, it’s imperative that they find a replacement who’s a better fit for them. This is particularly important as the player would have to gel with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Kyle Kuzma has not blossomed into the third star they envisioned since acquiring Davis two summers ago. Kuzma has struggled to find his place in the LA Lakers’ hierarchy, failing to figure out how to become successful with James and Davis around.

But even when the two stars were injured for a lengthy period this past season, Kuzma failed to become a 20-points-a-night scorer. In fact, he scored in less than double-digits on three occasions. In the two years since the Davis acquisition, the LA Lakers forward has averaged just 12.8 and 12.9 points per game in consecutive seasons.

Kyle Kuzma has developed into an excellent defender, however, and his value as a defensive stopper can’t be ignored when considering a trade that involves him. But is his value, even when paired with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, enough to net the LA Lakers the playmaker that they’re looking for?

As for KCP, his value as a 3-and-D player took a hit against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the postseason. In the five games he played in the playoffs, Caldwell-Pope averaged just 6.2 points and shot a mere 21.1 percent from 3-point range.

