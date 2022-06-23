NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers offered package of Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a future first-round pick for former ROTY

The LA Lakers are reportedly interested in Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon. They are willing to part ways with a first-round pick, Talen Horton-Tucker and Russell Westbrook to get him.

It's no surprise that Laker Nation wants to get rid of Westbrook. He statistically just had his worst season since his sophomore year in the NBA. The Lakers have their eye on Brogdon, a former Rookie of the Year who shot 50-40-90 in 2019.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the LA Lakers' offer was laughed at and rejected by the Pacers, who reportedly had better offers on the table. The Lakers offered Horton-Tucker, Westbrook and a 2026 first-round pick in exchange for Brogdon.

Givony said on "The Lowe Post":

"They’re being active ... They're calling Indiana and saying, 'How do you feel about Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker and our 2026 first-rounder?'

"And they just get a nice chuckle and said, 'No, thank you. We've got better deals on the table than that.'"

Lakers offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2026 1st Round pick for Malcolm Brogdon. Pacers declined.

The LA Lakers are inquiring in the open market despite the lack of assets in their war chest. They have zero picks in the upcoming NBA draft, and most of their players are not attractive to the rest of the league.

The Lakers are banking on Anthony Davis remaining healthy next season. They cannot afford to have another mediocre year when LeBron James is still playing at an MVP level. They are trying their best to improve this roster and are approaching negotiations with a "worst thing they can say is no" attitude.

The reality is that Russell Westbrook's subpar season cost the LA Lakers a playoff berth. Now, most teams in the league aren't interested in having him on their roster. He was second in the league in turnovers and shot at an underwhelming efficiency of 44/29/66 last season.

LA Lakers could send Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season

Many are aware of Michael Jordan's fascination with Russell Westbrook, who is also a Jordan Brand-signed athlete. Most NBA teams don't want Westbrook in their lineup, but MJ's Charlotte Hornets are reportedly still interested.

As reported by NBA insider Marc Stein, the Hornets want to dump salaries to create cap room for Miles Bridges' extension. This rumor was further solidified by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, who wrote about it in his latest mock draft.

He wrote:

"The Russell Westbrook interest that Marc Stein reported months back is real. Though Westbrook makes little sense as a player next to Ball. He does have an expiring contract, and the Hornets could be dropping the bag for restricted free agent Miles Bridges.

"Plus, LaMelo Ball’s extension is around the corner. It’s a good time to move some other long-term salary (e.g., Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier) for an expiring deal with Russ."

If the Lakers would rather pay Russ $47 million for one year than Hayward $61 million for two, EVERYONE needs to be fired.



As mentioned earlier, Laker fans will happily get rid of Russell Westbrook and his contract after they saw him struggle with the Purple and Gold.

Most of the trade rumors and chatter around the LA Lakers revolves around Westbrook. Don't be surprised if he ends up in a different uniform next season.

