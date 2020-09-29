NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers planning a double swoop for Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka this off-season to bolster center position

With an NBA finals berth clinched, the LA Lakers have proved that all the pre-season hype surrounding them was true. The LA Lakers have been ruthless in the NBA Playoffs and have only lost three games. Despite their resounding success, the Lakers will be looking to strengthen in the offseason and build on their great foundation, according to NBA trade rumors.

One more series.

Four more wins.



Job's not finished. pic.twitter.com/quTeGWuPKl — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 28, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol on LA Lakers' radar

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

After a disheartening exit from the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors bigs Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka will be looking for a new destination this offseason. Winners of the 2019 championship, NBA trade rumors suggest that the Western Conference champions LA Lakers will look to add the dynamic duo to their roster in the offseason.

Ibaka and Gasol still add value to teams in different ways. Good teams looking to improve their championship odds and solid teams looking to go up a level by way of some veteran competence will benefit from both of these players' addition.

Ibaka and Gasol are excellent defensive players, especially in the post. Gasol is a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, while Ibaka is quite high on the most blocked shots of all-time list.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

According to NBA trade rumors, other Western Conference teams like LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans will compete with the Lakers for the European duo's signature. If it comes to making a choice between the teams, LeBron James' influence for the Lakers might swing the race to sign the two stars in their favor.

The stage is set. pic.twitter.com/l2gGY7q82a — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 28, 2020

After getting a decent production from JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard this season, the LA Lakers would like to have two centers who can cover for Anthony Davis.

Both Gasol and Ibaka are above average shooters, so spacing should not be a concern for the Frank Vogel coached team. The LA Lakers value physicality and defense a lot compared to other teams in the league, so it would not be a surprise if the two centers win a championship with them next season.

