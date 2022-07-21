NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers re-engage in talks with the Pacers centered around sharpshooter

The LA Lakers were rumored to be close to acquiring veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield during last year's NBA offseason. It appeared as if Hield was on the verge of being dealt to the Lakers. The team, however, decided to trade with the Washington Wizards for veteran guard Russell Westbrook.

Hield was eventually traded to the Indiana Pacers near the NBA's trade deadline, along with young rising star Tyrese Haliburton. Many in the basketball world have been watching the Lakers closely to see if there's any potential movement with Westbrook. It appears as if the Lakers are still aggressively trying to make some more moves.

ESPN insider Dave McMenamin has reported some talks between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers have reengaged. The talks center around veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield. In his report, McMenamin mentioned players, such as Talen Horton-Tucker, being potential pieces that could be involved in a theoretical trade.

“There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers that would center around a Buddy Hield deal.”

LA Lakers rumored to be talking to Indiana Pacers about Buddy Hield

There's no denying the LA Lakers are going to need to add some more depth to their roster. This is true, especially, if they want to bounce back for the 2022-23 season. The problem has been that the roster has lacked the assets to entice other teams. While many have speculated that Russell Westbrook could be a name on the move, it seems as if there hasn't been much traction on that point.

The Lakers were connected heavily to Buddy Hield last summer. This was before the team pivoted to move forward with the Westbrook trade. Hield would be a welcomed addition for the Lakers. His three-point shooting would give the team a serious boost, which has been lacking over the years. After being traded to the Pacers last year, Hield went on to post averages of 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 36.2% from three-point range.

In order for that particular deal to be made, LA will need to move Talen Horton-Tucker.



(via podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mcm…) REPORT: The Lakers have interest in trading for Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield in addition to Kyrie Irving, per @mcten In order for that particular deal to be made, LA will need to move Talen Horton-Tucker.(via @ZachLowe_NBA REPORT: The Lakers have interest in trading for Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield in addition to Kyrie Irving, per @mcten.In order for that particular deal to be made, LA will need to move Talen Horton-Tucker.(via @ZachLowe_NBA, podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mcm…) https://t.co/cUHc6tuajj

Time will tell if the Lakers are able to pull off another move in order to bolster their depth. For now, it looks as if the front office will continue to do everything in their power to upgrade their roster for the upcoming season.

