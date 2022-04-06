NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers reluctant to offload 8-time All-Star in the summer despite poor 2021/22 season

NBA and LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis and his performances this season have brought immense criticism in his direction and this has led to rumors of the franchise potentially trading away their superstar.

However, according to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, the Lakers front office has no plans on finding a new home for Davis as they believe he is the right player moving forward. Fischer wrote:

"While some rival executives around the league have wondered about the Lakers’ willingness to discuss trading All-Star forward Anthony Davis this offseason, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation refuted that option will seriously be on the table for Los Angeles brass."

The Lakers, after their loss to the Phoenix Suns, have officially been eliminated this season as they failed to make the Play-In tournament this year, despite coming into the season with championship aspirations. AD has missed close to 40 games through either ankle or knee injuries and this has led to folks believing that he isn't reliable enough for a team with championship aspirations.

Should the LA Lakers trade Anthony Davis?

Patience is wearing thin with the LA Lakers front office and most certainly with the fanbase. In the four years that the team has been in since acquiring LeBron James, they have failed to make the postseason on two occasions and have been knocked out of the first round on other occasions.

One of the primary reasons why the performances have been poor this season has been due to the unavailability of Anthony Davis as the superstar continues to be plagued by knee and ankle injuries. This has led the team to consider potentially looking at the option of trading him as he still holds immense value in the trade market and this might be the only way the LA Lakers can improve their roster and surround King James with the right pieces.

While there won't be any shortage of teams potentially wanting to trade for Davis, the Lakers can't demand the farm considering how injury prone their superstar is. The Miami Heat could potentially be one of the teams interested in doing a deal as it is well known how much Pat Riley loves his superstars and the Lakers can ask for some very good players in return.

This season, Anthony Davis is averaging 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds on better than 53% shooting from the field. However, he is shooting a paltry rate of 18.6% from beyond the arc, and that is shockingly low for a guy who is shooting a little over 30% from the perimeter for his career.

The LA Lakers have a decision to make regarding their superstar and they will dwell on it a lot over the summer as the Lakers have to lay out a clear plan moving forward in order to be competitive.

