NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers set to keep an eye on Toronto Raptors' talented scorer this offseason

The LA Lakers have been out and about in the offseason, owing to their disastrous run after trading away their wings and losing prime defender Alex Caruso.

According to Sean Deveney of heavy.com, there is a chance the Lakers acquire Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., with an Eastern Conference executive saying:

“The pick is the key thing. If the Raptors think that pick is going to be valuable, and it might very well be, then it makes some sense. (Talen) Horton-Tucker and (Kendrick) Nunn – you assume he is going to play again and be a pretty good bargain. (via) heavy.com

The Trade Deadline @_TradeDeadline



Source: "The Lakers had called and poked around on [Gary Trent Jr] last year when they were dangling their Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and a first-round pick package throughout the league." (via @MikeAScotto Source: hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… "The Lakers had called and poked around on [Gary Trent Jr] last year when they were dangling their Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and a first-round pick package throughout the league." (via @MikeAScotto)Source: hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… https://t.co/fGsacPQSuW

"The Raptors like Horton-Tucker. Remember, they wanted him in the Kyle Lowry deal that fell through with the Lakers. It is hard to say what kind of future Trent is going to have there, if they’ll pay him. So, if they can get assets back now, it is something to explore.”

What else does the offseason hold for the LA Lakers?

While some have objected to Ham's stature as a rookie head coach, his addition to the Lakers has been largely recieved positively.

Darvin Ham's introduction as the coach of the LA Lakers led to a flurry of changes across the board, from coaching staff to roster spots. Ham brought in Phil Handy and his former teammate Rasheed Wallace as assistant coaches and let go of David Fizdale, Mike Penberty and John Lucas III.

The Lakers have conducted several free-agent and pre-draft workouts. That includes Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson from the 2022 draft class, Langston Galloway, Kyle Guy, Alize Johnson, Louis King and D.J. Wilson.

The Lakers have approximately seven spots to fill, assuming Russell Westbrook stays, which is a complete possibility considering recent reports.

As for Westbrook, the Lakers aren't ready to package their first-round picks in a trade, which has led to some resistance in trading him. But recent reports indicate that Westbrook will remain in LA.

𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow Anthony Davis: "I haven't shot a basketball since probably April 5th." Anthony Davis: "I haven't shot a basketball since probably April 5th." https://t.co/5V7hzptXf8

Anthony Davis' health will be a hot topic moving into next season. Davis has played 40 games this season, and the Lakers' record was 17-23 in those games. They were 16-26 without Davis, the No. 1 pick in 2012.

Davis' injuries, coupled with Westbrook's issues with Frank Vogel and his fit with the roster, sparked a slump that ended with the Lakers finishing 11th in the West.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far