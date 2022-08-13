NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers still refusing to attach multiple picks with former All-NBA player

It's been two months since free agency started and the LA Lakers are yet to trade Russell Westbrook away. One big reason for this is the Lakers' hesitancy to add more assets to the package.

The Lakers recently ended their 2021-22 campaign with an underwhelming record of 33-49. Far from the 50-win record that some major sports media predicted. Additionally, they saw how Westbrook's style of play proved to be a disadvantage for their perimeter-oriented offense.

The nine-time All-Star's time with the Lakers is ticking. Despite opting into the final year of his deal, the Lakers seem to be particularly active in trading him. The player that the front office would like in exchange is the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving.

However, reports regarding the two teams engaging in trade talks have remained unprogressive. According to reports, the LA Lakers have continued to be undecided in adding multiple picks in exchange for Irving.

This has shown that the Lakers are being extra careful in trading their future assets. After listening to LeBron James and Anthony Davis' plea to trade for the former MVP, the front office are starting to take over their responsibilities.

What will the LA Lakers' season look like?

The Lakers' offseason has been mediocre so far. They've transitioned to a more youthful roster after a disappointing year with a bunch of veterans.

Signing young players with little-to-no postseason action was something that the fans saw coming. Right now, they have no available cap space to sign big names because of the contracts that James, Westbrook and Davis have.

Among those they signed, only Juan Tuscano-Anderson and Lonnie Walker IV have had postseason experience. Even with that, their exposure to the playoff stage was limited.

Fans aren't sure as to how the new players will be effective in Darvin Ham's system, but they're still as hopeful as ever.

Another question for the LA Lakers is the chemistry between their big three. With a ton of trade rumors regarding Westbrook, it might make things awkward for the former MVP. Based on Westbrook's history, he tends to take things personally. This could cause a rift between him and the duo of James and AD.

All things considered, the Lakers have a shot at redemption this upcoming 2022-23 season. LeBron James still seems to have a lot left in the tank to help the Lakers boost their need for a facilitator.

Also, Anthony Davis is looking a lot healthier this offseason after missing a good amount of games the entire 2021-22 season. His defense was one of the major factors in their underwhelming showing last season.

With that said, the LA Lakers are pumped to prove their doubters wrong. But their offseason moves aren't enough to get them to where they want to be. They'll need full commitment and cooperation from all three of their star players.

