NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers tried offering second round picks and minimum contracts to Boston Celtics for Dennis Schroder

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest the LA Lakers tried pursuing former guard Dennis Schroder via trade during his time with the Boston Celtics. The Lakers acquired Schroder before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season from the OKC Thunder. He had plenty of effective outings with the franchise but failed to be impactful during the NBA playoffs.

That led to the LA Lakers moving on from him in the offseason as he entered free agency. Several NBA trade rumors suggest Dennis Schroder was looking for a five-year $120 million deal, which LA refused to offer him. The 17-time champions traded for Russell Westbrook, which rendered any chance of a reunion with Schroder practically impossible.

The former OKC Thunder guard ended up signing a one-year mid-level exception deal with the Boston Celtics in the 2021 offseason. With Dennis Schroder's contract up at the end of the campaign and his inconsistent showings, they decided to explore trades for him before the trade deadline. The LA Lakers reportedly tried to offer a deal as per Heavy's Steve Bulpett. Here's what he said regarding this:

"Word is the Celts were looking at other options for Schroder, whose in and out play and the fact it would be near impossible to re-sign him this summer made him a prime candidate for a new address. We’re told the Lakers were offering a couple of second-round picks and some minimum contracts and that there were a number of other talks, but the C’s eventually decided to clear out roster space and reunite with Theis."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Houston is trading Daniel Theis to the Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Houston is trading Daniel Theis to the Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Boston is sending guard Dennis Schroder to the Rockets in the deal, source tells ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Boston is sending guard Dennis Schroder to the Rockets in the deal, source tells ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers have interest in signing Dennis Schroder if he gets bought out by Houston

The Atheltic's Jovan Buha reported after the trade deadline that the LA Lakers have an interest in signing Dennis Schroder if he enters the buyout market. LA is looking to bolster its defense and add a point guard who can play off the ball and lead the second unit when LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are off the floor.

"The buyout market is still to be determined as teams finalize their rest-of-season plans. But some of the top potential names that could make sense for the Lakers if they’re available include Goran Dragić (who’s expected to end up in Dallas), Gary Harris, Dennis Schröder, Eric Bledsoe, Paul Millsap, DeAndre’ Bembry, Mike Muscala, Tomáš Satoranský and Tristan Thompson," reported Buha.

He added:

"The Lakers explored the possibility of trading for Schröder at the trade deadline, as The Athletic’s Bill Oram reported. While there remains some division internally among the Lakers’ decision-makers regarding Schröder after his uncomfortable departure last summer, there is interest in bringing him back as a backup point guard, according to league sources."

Signing Dennis Schroder would give the LA Lakers a definite boost in their quest to improve their defense. The German guard is familiar with Frank Vogel's setup and is also comfortable playing alongside LeBron James, who generally handles the ball more than the team's listed point guard.

Schroder will also have the motivation to prove his critics wrong and enter free agency at the end of the current season as a hot prospect.

