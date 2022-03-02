NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers willing to offload 9-time All-Star in the summer, both parties have mutual interest in parting ways

NBA and LA Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook might soon be on his way out of the Los Angeles-based franchise, according to reports.

Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report wrote about how the Lakers and their superstar guard Westbrook are in agreement on finding a new home for him this summer. Fischer wrote:

"In any case, there is mutual interest in finding Westbrook a new home this summer, sources said. League observers have pointed to this offseason as a greater opportunity for the Lakers to shed Westbrook's contract, when they will be eligible to move their 2029 first-round pick."

Fischer also spoke about how the future of Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is far from certain with the way this season has unfolded. He continued:

"His relationship with Kurt and Linda and Jeanie, it is very much a mom and pop shop."

Pelinka, Kobe Bryant's former agent, has been at the helm of the front office for quite some time now and was credited with the acquisition of Anthony Davis in 2019. However, his dealings with the rest of the NBA have rubbed people the wrong way.

When the Lakers assembled the big three of LeBron James, Davis and Westbrook in the summer, the expectations were a championship victory and nothing else. However, things haven't gone according to plan due to a multitude of reasons.

Why has it gone so wrong for Westbrook with the LA Lakers?

Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to play for the LA Lakers this season was viewed as a homecoming that was to bring a championship this season. However, that is now possibly the last thing on the minds of these Lakers players as they are barely in a Play-In spot with a 27-34 record.

Westbrook is currently averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game this season. He has shot the ball better than 43% from the field and at a paltry rate of 28.6% from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old is also averaging 4 turnovers a night and the sheer pace at which he plays has been hard to keep up with for the oldest roster in the league.

Westbrook's defense for the LA Lakers has also been shockingly poor this season. That just worsens a team that is ranked 15th in the league in terms of defensive ratings. All of these factors, coupled with his exhorbant salary of over $44 million, made him an almost immovable prospect before the trade deadline day.

Westbrook has a history of not getting along with other superstars on the court as they haven't produced winning basketball. The only way forward for him and the LA Lakers seems to be a move away from the team to a place where he can run the show and be the man.

