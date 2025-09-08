NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers eyeing roster upgrade with potential addition of ex-Warriors champ alongside Luka Doncic

The LA Lakers are focused on building a team around Luka Doncic. This summer, they acquired big man Deandre Ayton and secured a veteran perimeter defender in Marcus Smart, after the Washington Wizards bought out his contract. However, the team doesn't seem like they're done making moves.

On Monday, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported on a potential trade rumor centered around LA. According to the NBA insider, there is a chance that the team could acquire a one-time champion in the future. Stein referred to former Golden State Warriors forward and current Miami Heat player Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins is in the third year of a four-year, $109 million contract with the Heat and has a $30 million player option for next season.

Stein clarified that the Lakers' interest will depend on what the Heat decide to do with the Canadian star.

"So my sense is that the Lakers would have interest if the Heat, in coming weeks or months, decide to prioritize financial flexibility and look to reduce payroll," the insider wrote.

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral The Lakers are interested in a two-way wing like Andrew Wiggins, per @TheSteinLine “Wiggins, 30, will earn $28.2 million this season and holds a $30.2 million player option for 2026-27. I wouldn't have classified him as a potential purple-and-gold target before Dončić's

Wiggins was part of the five-team deal that centered around All-Star forward Jimmy Butler. He appeared in 17 games for the South Beach team, averaging 19 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 45.8% shooting from the field.

The Lakers are looking to add some size and defensive ability on the wing after losing Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency this offseason.

Wiggins has proven that he can play well with someone as dynamic as Doncic when he was with the Warriors. Playing alongside Steph Curry allowed him to play as the second or third option on offense and display an imposing presence on the defensive end.

Rachel Nichols comments on the rumored Lakers-Warriors trade involving LeBron James

LeBron James was rumored to be available to the Warriors in a possible deal with the Lakers before the start of the offseason. This has sparked interest with fans, who want to see James and Curry play for the same team following their 2024 team-up in the Olympics for Team USA.

Amid this, famed NBA insider Rachel Nichols shut down the trade talk centered around the two icons. Nichols talked about the rumors in her appearance on the "Open Floor NBA podcast with Chris Mannix" last week.

"I don’t think he’s (Lebron James) going to ask for a trade to San Francisco. And even if he does, there is zero reason for the Lakers to do it. They’re gonna take the Jimmy Butler contract back?" Nichols said.

According to Nichols, fans should move on from the potential James-Curry team-up since it won't make sense. The insider believes there is no reason for either team to make such a move.

