NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers insider floats deal for 6-foot-7 defensive wizard in exchange of Dalton Knecht and a first-round pick

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. After the series concluded, both head coach JJ Redick and general manager Rob Pelinka commented that the team needs to improve in order to contend in the Western Conference.

"We know what is required in the offseason to be in championship shape," said Redick. "And we have a ways to go as a roster."

Redick led Los Angeles to a 50-32 record in the regular season, securing the third seed in the Western Conference. He was also in the conversation for the NBA's Coach of the Year award for the majority of the season.

Los Angeles has been connected to many players that could find themselves on new teams before the beginning of next season. In the first round, Redick leaned heavily on his starters, to the point where he played them exclusively for the entire second half of the Lakers' Game 4 loss. One Lakers insider pitched a deal that would land them Portland Trail Blazers guard Toumani Camara.

The 6-foot-7 wing emerged as one of the league's better perimeter defenders last season, averaging 1.5 steals per game to go along with 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Trail Blazers could be looking for multiple first round picks in return for Camara. Los Angeles doesn't have two first-rounders to move, but Dalton Knecht could replace one of them.

However, Buha does not believe that Portland would make that deal if Pelinka offered it to them.

“I have heard that the Blazers want something like two firsts for Camara, so maybe they view [ Dalton Knecht ] and a first as sufficient, but I think Portland probably says no, to be honest,” Buha said.

The Lakers' free agent options include Clint Capela as a "stopgap" center

While Los Angeles could pursue Camara on the trade market, LA Times writer Dan Woike believes the team will be more focused on bringing in a big man. After the trade for Mark Williams was rescinded, Jaxson Hayes was the sole center left on the Lakers' roster. Trey Jemison filled the backup role in the regular season, but LeBron James was forced to play as a small-ball center in the playoffs.

One option that Woike pitched as a "stopgap" option was Clint Capela. The 31-year-old is the backup center on the Atlanta Hawks after Onyeka Okongwu replaced him in the starting lineup. If the Lakers miss out on the bigger names at center, Capela could provide what they need in the short term.

Los Angeles lost in the first round in back-to-back postseasons, but the franchise set themselves up for the future by trading for Luka Doncic. The pressure now sits on Redick and Pelinka to build a roster around him and LeBron James that can vault the team back into title contention.

