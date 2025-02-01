NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers insider floats idea of LA eyeing ex-champ 'enforcer' after Jazz deal

After a 134-96 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers sit in fifth place in a stacked Western Conference.

There has been tons of talk surrounding the Lakers acquiring a traditional big man before the Feb. 6 NBA Trade Deadline. Following PJ Tucker's trade to the Utah Jazz, Lakers insider Anthony Irwin suggested that LA could pursue Tucker.

Shams Charania reported on Saturday that the Clippers are trading Tucker, Mo Bamba and a future second-round pick to the Jazz. The expectation seems that the Jazz could buy out Tucker's $11.5 million contract.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If that does happen, Irwin threw out the possibility of LA signing the longtime vet, who he dubbed an enforcer in a previous post, highlighting the Lakers' need to fill the gap left by Dwight Howard.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As he pointed out in a follow-up tweet, fans of the Clippers, who are tied with the Lakers in the Western Conference standings, seem to be in favor of the move, which could be taken as a red flag of sorts.

Looking at potential landing spots for PJ Tucker besides the LA Lakers after trade to Utah

In the wake of Shams Charania's report that PJ Tucker has been traded to the Utah Jazz, the focus will shift to Tucker's future. In addition to Anthony Irwin's idea that the Lakers could sign the veteran big man, there are a number of teams eager to bolster their rosters in hopes of a postseason push.

CBS Sports' James Herbert threw out the idea of the New York Knicks picking up Tucker if he winds up getting bought out by the Jazz. Currently, third in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are just 1.5 games behind the second-place Boston Celtics and could benefit from added frontcourt depth and veteran leadership.

Similarly, fans suggested that Tucker could wind up reuniting with the Milwaukee Bucks, with whom he won a championship during the 2020-21 season.

Ahead of Sunday's game between the Bucks and the Grizzlies, Milwaukee is sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference alongside the Indiana Pacers, five games behind the third-place New York Knicks.

With both the Knicks and the Bucks eager to make a push in the Eastern Conference standings in hopes of a deep postseason run, PJ Tucker's gritty defensive play could prove valuable for either team.

With both teams and LA as potential landing spots, it sounds like there's almost certainly a market for the veteran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback