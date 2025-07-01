NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers 'monitoring' multi-team trade that could unlock center option for negotiation

The LA Lakers are looking to make moves in free agency to acquire a center who could pair well with Luka Doncic. Last season, the team had to utilize Jaxson Hayes as the starting big man after trading Anthony Davis. It proved to be a struggle as they had a difficult time dealing with Rudy Gobert in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

One of the players they were interested in was veteran big man Brook Lopez. He was an unrestricted free agent who finished his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the organization missed out on signing him, and Lopez landed a deal with the LA Clippers.

However, free agency isn't the only option for L.A. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the team is also looking to acquire a starting center through the trade market.

"I spoke to someone with knowledge of the Lakers thinking," McMenamin said. "Going into Day 2 of free agency, they're not just trying to address the center position through a free agent signing. They have a couple of avenues that they are monitoring or even engaging in, trade-wise, to address the five.

When asked to name a player the team is targeting, McMenamin couldn't provide one. The analyst said that he isn't sure who the team is pursuing. However, he pointed out that it could be a multi-team trade.

"I know one of the scenarios involves another team, also dealing with a team that has the center. The Lakers feel like when, and if, that trade goes through, there will be a surplus center on the roster."

Brian Windhorst gave an update on the Lakers' search for a big man

One of the centers who's been heavily linked to the Purple & Gold team is DeAndre Ayton. The Bahamian big man recently completed a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers and is free to join any team.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, L.A. was competing with the Milwaukee Bucks regarding the acquisition of Ayton. However, with the Bucks' signing Myles Turner on a four-year, $107 million contract, the Lakers could land the former No. 1 pick.

"The Lakers were competing with the Bucks for Deandre Ayton, and so this leaves Deandre Ayton to go to the Lakers to be their starting center as a possible ramification of this," Windhorst said.

DeAndre Ayton was pivotal to the Phoenix Suns' 2021 playoff run. They reached the NBA Finals and faced the Milwaukee Bucks, but lost in six games.

