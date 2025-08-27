NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers take major decision on Gabe Vincent and $33,000,000 forward before training camp

Ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, the LA Lakers aren't ready to move on from Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber quite yet. With training camps set to start in October, LA is reportedly eager to see what Vincent and Kleber can provide to the team's bench unit.While fans have long theorized about potential trades, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, LA's front office plans to give both players a chance to prove themselves. He wrote:“The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to take their current roster into training camp and give this group a chance to prove themselves before charting possible trades and changes. Specifically, the Lakers are interested in seeing what value Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber can provide.”Kleber is heading into the final season of his three-year, $33 million contract signed with the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, Vincent is also heading into the final year of the same deal signed with LA.With general manager Rob Pelinka eager to position the franchise for a deep postseason run, the team is likely to be engulfed in trade rumors until the February deadline.Lakers turned down trade that included Gabe VincentThe news that the LA's front office is planning to retain both Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber before training camp isn't the first indication that LA may keep Vincent.Earlier this month, NBA insider Sean Deveney of Athlon Sports reported that LA received trade offers for Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt. While he didn't pull back the curtain on what other teams were offering, it's clear that there's interest around Vincent.As Deveny reported, however, Rob Pelinka &amp; Co. decided to stand pat until seeing how the latest iteration of their roster gels during training camp.&quot;The feeling around the Lakers is that the team is pretty much set as it is, and that no major trades are forthcoming until the season gets rolling,&quot; Deveney wrote. &quot;The Lakers have had opportunities to include the likes of Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade packages already, but have declined to do so.”However, once the season gets going, trade rumors are likely to pick up. Between talks of Golden State pursuing LeBron James and lingering questions about the team's frontcourt depth and perimeter shooting, only time will tell how things play out for LA in the offseason.