NBA Trade Rumors: Latest reports suggest 3x All-Star wants to play for Miami Heat instead of New York Knicks

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been rumored to have an interest in playing for the Miami Heat. According to reports, the Heat are planning on sending a trade proposal to the Jazz.

After coming off an unremarkable playoff run, the Jazz are looking to overhaul their roster. Their season got cut short after being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Jazz have been making moves lately, trading away starting forward Royce O'Neal and waiving forward Juancho Hernangomez.

It is still unclear whether the Jazz will try to contend by building around their stars or if they will trade one of them.

Mitchell's coming off a season where he averaged All-Star caliber numbers. Back in 2020, Mitchell signed a five-year extension worth $195 million. But even after securing their star player, the Jazz have come up short in the post-season, losing in the first round three times in the last four seasons.

Now that the team's future is uncertain, a ton of on-going rumors have been tossed around the league. Donovan Mitchell's name has been mentioned in a few rumors, and one of the teams involved is the Miami Heat.

“Fat Joe told me he is close to Mitchell and that Mitchell’s dream is playing for Miami, not his hometown Knicks.” The Miami Heat are a more likely landing spot for Donovan Mitchell and have furnished a trade offer to the Utah Jazz, Per @Krisplashed “Fat Joe told me he is close to Mitchell and that Mitchell’s dream is playing for Miami, not his hometown Knicks.” The Miami Heat are a more likely landing spot for Donovan Mitchell and have furnished a trade offer to the Utah Jazz, Per @Krisplashed “Fat Joe told me he is close to Mitchell and that Mitchell’s dream is playing for Miami, not his hometown Knicks.” https://t.co/IHhZ9M87YO

Both the Heat and Mitchell have shown great interest in each other. Given his close relationship with Miami's Bam Adebayo, it's clear why Mitchell would want to play for them.

As of this writing, the Heat have reportedly given the Utah Jazz an offer for Mitchell. Players who the Heat are willing to give up still haven't been mentioned. It's also unclear if the Miami Heat organization is going to be aggressive in trading for Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell's constant playoff disappointments has led him to show interest in playing for the Miami Heat

Donovan Mitchell has shown frustration with the Jazz organization.

Donovan Mitchell has been the face of the Utah Jazz franchise since his surprising rookie year. And ever since getting drafted, he has led the Jazz into the Playoffs every year. Together with Rudy Gobert, they have transformed the team and become a threat in the Western Conference.

Even if they're a strong team during the regular season, their defensive collapse during the playoffs has been their downfall. Usually, the blame goes to Gobert for being unable to guard the perimeter. Back in the 2021 playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers' small-ball offense exposed their weaknesses and mounted a comeback to steal the game.

The Jazz tried to improve their perimeter defense by adding Rudy Gay and trading for Mitchell's close friend, Eric Paschall. Still, Gay wasn't the answer that they needed as he wasn't known for his defense. Ex-head coach Quinn Snyder would put him in at center to counter other teams' small lineup, but it wasn't as effective.

After five seasons of repeated post-season dismay, it seems like Mitchell is tired of losing. It's up to the Jazz if they are willing to part ways with the three-time All-Star and concentrate on building around Gobert. Donovan Mitchell is still young. At 25 years old, he's got a lot of room for improvement and various teams, not just the Miami Heat, are going to try and pry him away from the Jazz.

