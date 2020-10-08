NBA Trade Rumors: League Execs believe Miami Heat is now the top free-agent destination in the league

The Miami Heat have been the biggest surprise of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, with the team getting to the 2020 NBA Finals with a largely young and inexperienced team. With this in mind, NBA trade Rumors surrounding the franchise have started to brew, with a new star linked to the franchise almost every week.

"Win. I don't care about a triple-double. ... I want to win."



- Jimmy Butler on his mindset pic.twitter.com/0XPcNRsQf1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat now the most attractive free-agent team in the NBA

Kevin O'Connor spoke about NBA executives' thoughts on the Miami Heat.

NBA insiders and executives have been taking notice of the countless rumors linking players to the Heat and believe that Miami will be the most attractive destination for free agents.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor had this to say about the perception of the Miami Heat:

"Front office executives around the league believe the Heat have become the league’s top destination for the next star with a wandering eye. Maybe it will be a free agent. Or maybe a player under contract who will seek a trade in 2021, since the Heat have good young players who could be traded."

He continued:

"Who knows what could happen in the coming years with Houston, Indiana, Philadelphia, Washington, or any other team facing a crossroads."

Advertisement

Led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat are an incredibly scary team already who are capable of mowing through the entirety of the Eastern Conference.

But given the cap space the franchise has - in addition to the first-round picks they have available for future NBA Drafts - there is virtually no limit to how much the Heat can trade away to obtain the players they want.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have been excellent leaders for the Miami Heat.

With countless NBA trade rumors surrounding the uncertain futures of NBA superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, and Victor Oladipo, the Miami Heat can choose when they wish to swoop in and strengthen their roster significantly in the process. The last time the franchise took time to accumulate draft picks and other trade assets, they brought in LeBron James.

Advertisement

Considering the resources that the front office has at its disposal and the players that will be available in the offseason, the Miami Heat could transform into one of the most dominant teams of all time in the years to come.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Rudy Gobert could be the defensive cornerstone the Washington Wizards direly need