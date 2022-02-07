NBA Trade Rumors: League executive believes it will be 'damn-near impossible' for LA Lakers to move 9-time All-Star before deadline

LA Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook is seemingly an immovable proposition for the Lakers this season, as per NBA trade rumors.

A league executive, while speaking to Heavy.com, said that the Lakers are essentially having to continue with Westbrook, as he's an unbudgeable commodity. The unnamed executive said:

"It’s obvious they’re trying to move Westbrook, which is damn-near impossible. They know that roster’s just not working."

Another league executive talked about Westbrook and whether the numbers he is putting up have contributed to winning basketball games or not. The executive said:

"Russell plays hard, and he’s always put up big numbers. But is he a winning player?"

One of the primary reasons why the Lakers are struggling to find suitors for Westbrook is because of his mammoth salary. He is currently earning over $44 million, and is projected to earn over $47 million next season, after which he'll become an unrestricted free agent.

The Lakers gambled on Westbrook in the summer, with the franchise pondering whether to move for him or bring in Buddy Hield from the Sacramento Kings. Eventually, the Lakers front office decided to move for Westbrook, but that decision has spectacularly backfired thus far.

How should the LA Lakers handle Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook against the Portland Trail Blazers

The LA Lakers are in a bit of a predicament at the moment, as the franchise doesn't seem to know how to handle Russell Westbrook.

His signing in the summer was supposed to alleviate the workload of LeBron James. That's because Westbrook is a natural ball-handler, which should have helped him orchestrate the offense in King James' absence. However, that's not how things have unfolded, as James has had to do even more for the Lakers to win games this season.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook is shooting 32% and 25% from three in 2022. Russell Westbrook is shooting 32% and 25% from three in 2022. https://t.co/2AXqkNywG1

The main issue with Westbrook has been his turnovers. The former Oklahoma City Thunder superstar has been leaking turnovers galore this season for the Lakers. He is averaging 4.1 turnovers this season, and has recorded eight games with at least seven turnovers this campaign.

The pace at which Westbrook plays for the Lakers is the main reason why he has been leaking so many turnovers this season. James, one of the oldest players in the league, has simply struggled to keep up with the speed at which Westbrook plays.

Sportsnet Stats @SNstats Russell Westbrook



Now 3-for-18 in his career in buzzer-beating 3-point attempts (16.7%) Russell WestbrookNow 3-for-18 in his career in buzzer-beating 3-point attempts (16.7%)

The only way forward for the LA Lakers might be to relinquish Westbrook to the rotation unit, and make sure he runs point when the 37-year-old James is not on the floor.

The LA Lakers have also recently deployed a lineup without Westbrook. That just might be the only forward for the team if they are to seriously contend for the championship this season.

