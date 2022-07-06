NBA Trade Rumors: League sources strongly discount the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers interest in former NBA champion

Reportedly, NBA heavyweights, like the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers, are not interested in acquiring Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is reportedly on the trading block, despite exercising his player-option for the upcoming season.

According to The Bleacher Report' Jake Fischer, a trade for Kyrie Irving will come down to when Kevin Durant is traded. Fischer also believes the discussions surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks' move for him are just in theory at the moment but have been ruled out by his sources.

"Irving's status is, of course, connected to Durant's trade outcome, as well, but his number of possible outcomes seems far fewer than Ayton's. While the Mavericks and Sixers have been discussed as theoretical destinations for Irving, league sources contacted by B/R have strongly discounted Dallas and Philadelphia's interest in the All-Star guard," Fischer wrote.

Kevin Durant is seemingly going nowhere at the moment, unless the Nets receive a satisfactory offer, due to the Slim Reaper having four years left on his contract. This means that Kyrie Irving could also be staying put for now, despite being in the final year of his contract, with only the LA Lakers reportedly interested in the guard.

Could the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks move for Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving in action against the Boston Celtics - Game Three

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks have been linked with a move for Kyrie Irving. The LA Lakers remain firm as the favorites to land the 2016 NBA champion due to his connection with LeBron James. The 76ers and the Mavericks, however, certainly have the assets to pull off such a trade.

The Philadelphia 76ers would need to assemble a package that would include the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris. Harris is used to making the salaries work as his wages are very similar to Irving's. The Nets will be getting a future All-Star in Maxey and a defensive stalwart in Thybulle. Harris has two years left on his deal and is possibly a punt worth taking.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:



27.1 PPG

4.7 RPG

6.0 APG

1.4 SPG

49.0 FG%

40.6 3P%

92.0 FT%

6 playoff wins



Time to reunite with LeBron? Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:27.1 PPG4.7 RPG6.0 APG1.4 SPG49.0 FG%40.6 3P%92.0 FT% 6 playoff winsTime to reunite with LeBron? https://t.co/yHNec2Vk6U

The Mavericks, meanwhile, would have to include Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. as their salary matches with Irving. The duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will work akin to LeBron James and Irving. The Nets will be getting point guard and former player back in Dinwiddie and a scorer like Tim Hardway Jr.

Either way, the Nets do not hold as much leverage with Kyrie as they do with Kevin Durant. The guard is a free agent in the summer of 2023 and will have to make a deal at the earliest to hold the most leverage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far