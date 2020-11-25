NBA Trade Rumors: 'Lebron James needs AD and Giannis to catch Michael Jordan' Skip Bayless on LA Lakers potential pursuit of the Greek Freak

While this offseason has had its fair share of trades so far, the league is still awaiting the decision of MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the latest NBA Trade Rumors, ESPN's Brian Windhorst has suggested a wild trade that could change the shape of the NBA and the LA Lakers.

If Giannis decides against a contract extension, Anthony Davis could sign a deal that would make him a free agent next year. With LeBron James, the two would recruit Giannis since the LA Lakers would have the financial flexibility to accommodate all three superstars.

In this article, we will look at if these NBA Trade Rumors could prove possible and what analysts Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless had to say.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers could pursue Giannis in order to form a super team

The LA Lakers front office has been extremely busy this offseason. As well as re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, they have also brought in Dennis Schroeder, Wesley Matthews, Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell. The Lakers have been regarded as the winners of the offseason so far, however, it could be what they do next offseason that truly changes the future of the franchise.

"Who in the Eastern Conference is going to beat them?"@TheFrankIsola & @Mitch_Lawrence tell you why the champion @Lakers may have gotten even better over the weekend

After Brian Windhorst suggested his theory on SportCenter, there has been immense buzz within NBA Trade Rumors surrounding the possibility of the LA Lakers becoming a true 'superteam'.

On Skip and Shannon's show 'Undisputed', Chris Broussard gave his opinion on whether this sort of deal could happen:

"Well I certainly think it's on the Lakers' radar and when you look at some of the things LeBron's been able to accomplish in putting together rosters it's a possibility. You'd be foolish to say there's no way it could happen. "

Despite the possibility of the move to the LA Lakers, several teams have also been linked with Giannis given that he is the two-time MVP of the league. Sides such as the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors all have pieces they could trade for Antetokounmpo.

Broussard was wary that Giannis needs to be surrounded by shooters rather than being the third-man behind LeBron and Davis at the LA Lakers. The analyst pondered whether the player could be more interested in a move to another franchise:

"If I don't stay in Milwaukee, I'm looking at Miami where he could go fit in and you've got shooters you can place around him. I'm looking at a trade to Golden State or maybe even a trade to Philadelphia."

Creating a team in LA with LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo would be arguably one of the greatest sides assembled in the NBA. Furthermore, it could help LeBron end the debate that has pitted him against Michael Jordan as he seeks to even the score with the former Chicago Bulls legend. On the show, Skip Bayless gave his opinion on this point which has been as a critique of LeBron for several years:

"I don't think its on the Lakers' radar, I think it's on LeBron James' radar. Lebron James needs AD and Giannis to catch Michael Jordan, that's what's about to happen. I do not doubt it for one second because he needs to get to six."

.@RealSkipBayless on NBA insider speculating Giannis could join the Lakers:



"I do not doubt this is in the works. LeBron James needs AD and Giannis to catch Michael Jordan. That's what's about to happen." pic.twitter.com/beU6TutkFE — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 24, 2020

Whether this sort of deal could happen remains to be seen. However, it would undoubtedly bring added attention to the sport and put the spotlight once again on the LA Lakers. Teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo would make the LA Lakers an unstoppable force and although the suggestion is just involved in NBA Trade Rumors currently, it could just become reality.

The LA Lakers have a lot to offer Giannis and teaming up with LeBron and AD would bring him his much-awaited first NBA Championship.