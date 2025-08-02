NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James' true feelings on playing for Lakers' $5,500,000,000 rivals come to light after viral post 

LeBron James lit up NBA Twitter on Thursday after going viral for training at the old LA Clippers' facility. The LA Lakers superstar posted pictures with the Clippers' logo in the background, which sparked heavy speculation amid trade buzz linking him with a move away from the Purple and Gold.

The timing and caption made it seem like James was deploying one of his passive-aggressive tactics again.

"Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!! 👑 ," James wrote. "We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh."

The message seemed related to reports of the Lakers preferring James to leave the team next year when his contract expires. That, coupled with the Clippers logo in his viral Instagram post, made it seem James was dropping hints on potentially playing for the Lakers' city rivals.

However, the latest NBA trade rumors have killed that notion. According to the Dallas Hoops Journal, James has never been interested in switching the Purple and Gold for the Blue and White.

"LeBron was working out at a Klutch Sports Group office," the report said. "Klutch uses the Clippers’ old facility in Playa Vista. This is a non-story.

"People need to stop reading into everything LeBron does. Plus, LeBron will never play for the Clippers. He has said that many times to people in his circle."

The Clippers have the assets to make a trade. However, it's unlikely. Given the consistent uncertainty with Kawhi Leonard's health issues, the Clippers have ensured to surround their superstar with top role players. Gutting the roster to acquire a 40-year-old James won't help the Clippers improve.

LeBron James' realistic landing spots could include Cavaliers and Mavericks

A LeBron James trade or a buyout in the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers seems unlikely. His $52.6 million contract makes a trade complicated. It also kills the idea of a midseason buyout as teams who are over the apron cannot sign players making more than $14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception to a minimum contract.

However, if James decides to continue playing after this season, the opportunities he could have on the market could include multiple teams. The Cavaliers and Mavericks could be among those in contention to sign him. According to insider Marc Stein, a third stint in Cleveland could be the ideal storybook ending for James.

While the Cavaliers' entering the luxury tax has made a trade close to impossible, a chance in free agency could change things, especially if James takes a significant pay cut.

The Mavericks are in a similar situation. Dallas is unlikely to gut their roster to acquire James. But as a minimum contract signing, the Mavericks will be among the favorites to land him.

James could reunite with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, two players with whom he's won a championship in 2020 and 2016, respectively. The Mavericks also have one of the best cores with Cooper Flagg in the equation.

