NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers will not pursue shooters until the possibility of trading for Kyrie Irving is completely dead

Trade rumors between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving may seem to have stalled, but the Lakers haven't given up on the player yet.

After a disappointing season, the Lakers are trying to move on by revamping their roster.

The Lakers finished the season with a 33-49 record and ranked 11th in the tough Western Conference. It was a rocky season filled with injuries, inconsistencies with a predilection to pass the buck. Los Angeles quickly replaced their head coach after the season, hiring Darvin Ham from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Simultaneously, they actively began their pursuit of All-Star guard Kyrie Irving after he and Lakers' star Russell Westbrook opted into the last year of their contracts.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA Russell Westbrook is opting in to his $47.1 million player option with the Lakers for the 2022-23 season, sources confirm to The Athletic.



The 33-year-old Westbrook averaged 18.5 PPG on 44.4% shooting from the field last season. Russell Westbrook is opting in to his $47.1 million player option with the Lakers for the 2022-23 season, sources confirm to The Athletic.The 33-year-old Westbrook averaged 18.5 PPG on 44.4% shooting from the field last season. https://t.co/qtY7jp1Bwm

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

Rumors about the Lakers gunning for Irving came after Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets. Albeit shocking, it was highly likely that it would happen after what both franchises went through. But as of writing this, there has been no progress regarding this matter.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin shares in detail why the Lakers haven't given up on Irving yet, despite desperately needing shooters.

"This team is still lacking shooting to be a top-tier contender in the Western Conference." McMenamin said shooting is the Lakers' number one concern.

"They had to look to the trade market... Eric Gordon of the [Houston] Rockets and Buddy Hield of the [Indiana] Pacers have [been] reported for weeks now. The Lakers have interest in trying to find a trade package for both of them."

McMenamin concluded:

"They will not pull the trigger on a deal like that until they know absolutely, for sure, that Kyrie Irving cannot happen and will not happen."

With the offseason slowly becoming quiet, no one knows if and when a trade regarding the Lakers and Kyrie Irving will happen.

The offseason moves by the Los Angeles Lakers so far haven't elevated their status in the league

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

Despite all the transactions that have happened around the league in this free agency, the ones that the Los Angeles Lakers have made have been somewhat underwhelming.

Their roster has gotten a bit younger through the signings of Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Lonnie Walker IV. But they are yet to make a game-changing move that could set them apart from the rest of the league.

Additionally, they let their best shooter in Malik Monk leave for the Sacramento Kings. Despite all this, the Lakers are still looking to compete for the title with what they have. With a new coach who speaks highly of defense, people are interested to see how well the Lakers' stars will adjust to his philosophy.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears #nba Darvin Ham is bringing his philosophy and a Saginaw toughness to the #Lakers . Former NBA player talks to @andscape about his long road to becoming a head coach, the challenge of coaching LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, and more. bit.ly/3nInkUf Darvin Ham is bringing his philosophy and a Saginaw toughness to the #Lakers. Former NBA player talks to @andscape about his long road to becoming a head coach, the challenge of coaching LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, and more. bit.ly/3nInkUf #nba

The stars seem to be buying in on what their new head coach is trying to instill into them. All eyes are on the Lakers organization after a failed attempt last season at a superteam composed of older veteran players riddled with injuries. So far, with what the Los Angeles Lakers have, it looks like it'll be more of the same for them next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far