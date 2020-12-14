NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against the Miami Heat keeping Tyler Herro as they look to land James Harden

There has been major suspense around the future of James Harden this off-season, which skyrocketed recently due to emergence of reports suggesting he could be off to the Miami Heat. NBA trade rumors suggest that the Heat might have to part ways with young star Tyler Herro in order to facilitate a move for Harden. There is a case to be made for either making or not making the trade.

NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against the Miami Heat keeping Tyler Herro

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

Tyler Herro showed why he was in the conversation for the NBA Rookie of the Year award last season when he put on some dazzling displays in the Miami Heat's playoff run, which ended with a defeat in the NBA Finals. Herro was instrumental in helping the Miami Heat maintain their offensive tempo, and he demonstrated incredible poise against tough matchups.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Tyler Herro is a gifted shooter and has an underrated knack of making the right play in the half court. Usually deployed as a shooting guard, the Kentucky product has exhibited playmaking skills, as well, which make him a unique prospect, especially given his age. Still 20 years old, Tyler Herro has the tools required to become a perennial All-Star in the league.

However, when the player in question is James Harden, even the biggest admirers of Tyler Herro would recommend the Miami Heat to go ahead with the trade. NBA trade rumors indicate that the Heat will propose a package revolving around Herro, who is the only expendable player on their roster who can move the needle for Houston Rockets.

If the Houston Rockets decide to trade James Harden, the Miami Heat would reportedly be interested — and open to trading Tyler Herro as part of the deal.https://t.co/laei1B5JrF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 13, 2020

While he's a talented presence on the offensive side of the ball, Tyler Herro's weakness on the defensive end was exploited heavily by opponents in last season's playoffs. The LA Lakers especially took advantage of Herro's weak frame and slow defensive instincts, as he found himself matching up against LeBron James.

Tyler Herro was also found guilty of turning the ball over during key moments under pressure, which might discourage Erik Spoelstra to put the ball in his hands in the postseason and trust him to be the primary playmaker of the team. All these factors make a strong case for the Miami Heat to move him in exchange for an MVP-caliber player like James Harden, whose addition will arguably make the Miami Heat the best team in the NBA.

Advertisement

NBA trade rumors suggest that talks are ongoing between the two teams for a possible deal, and it will be intriguing to watch if the Miami Heat end up parting ways with Tyler Herro.

Odds for James Harden’s next team:



Miami Heat +250

Brooklyn Nets +275

Toronto Raptors +350

Philadelphia 76ers +500

Boston Celtics +750

Denver Nuggets +900

Milwaukee Bucks +1000

Los Angeles Clippers +1800



(Via https://t.co/dNx11X49di | h/t @IraHeatBeat ) pic.twitter.com/HHfx8UaDml — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 10, 2020

Also Read: How to watch NBA preseason games 2020-21?