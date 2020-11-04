NBA Trade Rumors: Management at New Orleans Pelicans ready to part ways with Jrue Holiday if an appropriate offer is made this off-season

New Orleans Pelicans star Jrue Holiday has been a hot topic in NBA trade rumors this off-season.

The 30-year-old is one of the better two-way players in the league, with experts of the view that he could be an important factor on a championship team. Despite all the interest from various teams in his services, the final decision of whether Holiday would leave or not rests in the hands of the Pelicans' front-office.

In this regard, there has being quite a bit of speculation about what the franchise may decide to do.

Jrue Holiday is the most underrated guard in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KnswObgp6Z — SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 12, 2019

After months of speculation about the player's future, NBA insiders have finally learned that the New Orleans Pelicans could send away Jrue Holiday in an NBA trade this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans front office ready to move Jrue Holiday if they get the right offer

Sources have told 'The Athletic' that the New Orleans Pelicans front office is apparently openly discussing about sending Jrue Holiday away this off-season.

It is a significant development that could intensify the plethora of NBA trade rumors surrounding the player about his potential exit from the Pelicans before the start of the next season.

Makes sense for NOP to do this now, value isn’t likely to get higher with 1 yr remaining on Jrue’s contract plus a player option. Excellent fit on a number of teams https://t.co/Un9ULb80BK — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) November 4, 2020

Jrue Holiday has only one year left on his contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Considering the fact that the franchise is in rebuild mode, the player, who is in his prime, is not likely to re-sign with the Pelicans.

With Jrue Holiday now confirmed to be on the table, contending teams like the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and even the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly interested in his services, something that should interest the player, as he could get a huge opportunity to be an NBA Champion next year.

However, Jrue Holiday has a few concerns in this regard. The star was never going to be in a position to choose his next destination.

That is because sources have said that the New Orleans Pelicans could demand an exuberant level of players and draft picks in return for Jrue Holiday to speed up the revamp of the Pelicans roster. This stance of the Pelicans could make several prospective franchises walking away from the opportunity to sign Jrue Holiday.

At this point, there is an almost equal probability of Jrue Holiday landing up at any of the major contenders in the NBA this off-season. However, with this story still developing, only time may tell which franchise, contender or not, would acquire the services of Jrue Holiday for the 2020-21 season and beyond.