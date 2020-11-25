NBA Trade Rumors: 'Many Rival Teams Expect the L.A. Clippers to trade Lou Williams' per Marc Stein

The L.A. Clippers have been using this offseason to reset their pack as they try to recover from a disappointing playoff run in the NBA bubble. Last week in the NBA Trade Rumors, there was a shock move as Free Agent Montrezl Harrell moved to the LA Lakers. This has only added a sense of urgency that the Clippers must find a way to fight back in a currently one-sided battle over Los Angeles.

Star Kawhi Leonard has made it clear that he wants the front office to pursue a new point guard to take the onus away from him and Paul George on offense. In the latest NBA Trade Rumors, it appears the LA Clippers could be preparing to grant Leonard his wish.

NBA Trade Rumors: Point Guard Lou Williams could be used in trade according to Marc Stein of the New York Times

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

Lou Williams had another consistent season for the LA Clippers last year, averaging 18 points and 5 assists off the bench. However, in the latest NBA Trade Rumors, it has emerged that teams around the NBA are preparing for the Clippers to continue to reshuffle their assets and move Lou Williams on.

In his report, Marc Stein made it clear that the LA Clippers were prepared to make a change:

"Many rival teams also expect the Clippers to trade Lou Williams in their quest to create a fresh-start environment after they blew a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets."

If these NBA Trade Rumors played out, this could be a significant move for the Clippers. Ty Lue's side must make moves to rival the Lakers' new-look roster, which on paper looks stronger than last year. The Clippers slipped up against the Denver Nuggets in the conference semi-finals last year and may be looking for some fresh faces as they prepare to challenge again.

Furthermore, NBA Trade Rumors suggest the LA Clippers can rely on interest from across the league. Williams is one of the most talented veterans in the NBA and has been sixth man of the league 3 times. Coming into the final year of his contract, the point guard can still provide efficient shooting and experience to a number of teams. Unlike the Montrezl Harrell move, this time at least the Clippers will have some say in where he goes.

NBA Trade Rumors were built even more yesterday as a potential replacement for Lou Williams, Terry Rozier, liked a tweet that discussed the Clippers looking into a deal for him. Therefore, we could see a move happening very soon.