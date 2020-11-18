NBA Trade Rumors: Matt Barnes reveals why Chris Paul didn't want to play for the New York Knicks next season

The New York Knicks have been involved in countless NBA trade rumors during the 2020 off-season. While the franchise has the cap space to bring in stars, the state of the team has made them unable to attract any. One of the many stars linked to the Knicks this off-season was Chris Paul, but the player was recently traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Former player Matt Barnes has been in close contact with Paul, and revealed why the 'point god' didn't want to play for the New York Knicks next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul wanted 'the full Knick experience' with the New York Knicks, says Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes

Speaking to Sirius XM NBA Radio, Matt Barnes had this to say about Chris Paul's decision:

"We were discussing like, ‘Hey, where are you going to go?’...And he (Chris Paul) was saying the Knicks were an option."

He continued on the matter:

"But, you know, if he was going to New York he wanted the full Knick experience, meaning he wanted the fans, he wanted the essence, he wanted the ambiance of that Madison Square Garden crowd. And going there now, you know, we don’t know if that crowd will ever be back."

Advertisement

According to NBA trade rumors, the New York Knicks had shown major interest in Chris Paul. The franchise has a very young team, and they reportedly believed bringing in the 35-year-old could help other players on the roster develop next season.

New York Knicks

One of the biggest draws of the New York Knicks has always been Madison Square Garden. But as Chris Paul said to Matt Barnes, the stadium will not have the same atmosphere without the fans.

As the situation is now in the US, only five teams will be allowed to have any fans in stadiums, and even these teams will have to follow strict guidelines.

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have been confirmed as teams that won't be allowed to have fans in their stadium due to the second wave of COVID-19 in New York. Some teams that will be allowed to have fans are the Magic, the Thunder, and the Heat.

Advertisement

With Chris Paul now with an exciting Phoenix Suns team, fans from around the NBA will be waiting to see how the player and the team progress next season.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets vetting Russell Westbrook-John Wall Swap, Chicago Bulls Interested in Kemba Walker