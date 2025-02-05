NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks considering Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving reunion to fill Luka Doncic’s void in blockbuster move

In the wake of the blockbuster trade that sent Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers, another superstar is the subject of trade rumors. According to reports, the Phoenix Suns are gauging the market for star forward Kevin Durant.

According to an article by The Athletic's Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison will target big-name players after the criticisms and backlash he received for trading away Doncic. The report indicated that Dallas hopes to reunite the 15-time NBA All-Star and former MVP with his former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving.

Irving, Durant and recently acquired Anthony Davis could form a "big three" in Dallas, potentially increasing their chances for a championship run.

"League sources say the Dallas Mavericks, fresh off their Luka Doncic-for-Anthony Davis swap that sent shockwaves through the Association, have dreams of adding Durant to their Davis-Kyrie Irving-led group," the report said. "While the likelihood of Dallas pulling this off now appears unlikely, the mere idea of Durant joining Dallas’ star-studded group sheds new light on the thinking of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison after he was roundly ridiculed for the Doncic deal."

According to StatMuse, Irving and Durant played just 74 games together in Brooklyn from 2019-20 until midway through the 2022-23 season, when they were both traded away. Together with another All-Star, James Harden, they formed a "big three" in Brooklyn. Suspensions, COVID eligibility issues, and injuries derailed their championship aspirations with the Nets.

Presently, Durant plays with a couple of All-Star teammates, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. But Phoenix has underperformed this season and has fallen short of expectations. Its 25-24 record is tied for 10th in the competitive Western Conference.

Kevin Durant is also linked with another former team

Another former team of Kevin Durant is open to reuniting with the 36-year-old superstar. According to NBA insider Chris Mannix, the Golden State Warriors have shown interest in a reunion with Durant.

Kevin Durant won two championships with the Warriors, including a couple of finals MVP awards.

"The Warriors are indeed serious about reuniting with Kevin Durant, sources told SI. And with efforts to acquire Jimmy Butler stalled rival execs believe the Suns are strongly considering Durant deals before the deadline," Mannix wrote.

Pressure is mounting for the Golden State front office to maximize the remaining years of Steph Curry, who will turn 37 in March. The Warriors seek either a superstar or several key pieces to aid the team in what it hopes to be a deep postseason run.

NBA teams still have time to make some moves less than 48 hours before the trade deadline.

