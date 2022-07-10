NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat among teams exploring a move for New York Knicks youngster

The Miami Heat are interested in pursuing Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks.

According to Ian Begley, the Heat and other teams have expressed interest in Cam Reddish. In a conversation with The Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Begley spoke about the Heat's interest in Reddish.

"I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about [Cam Reddish] specifically," Begley said on the podcast "Please Don't Aggregate This with Jake Fischer."

Cam Reddish is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Knicks. He will earn nearly $6 million this season. The Knicks could be open to a trade as a part of their continued effort to clear cap space.

The Boston Celtics were also reportedly interested in acquiring Cam Reddish. The former 10th overall pick was on the trading block in the Knicks' effort to make room for Jalen Brunson. The Knicks succeeded in their pursuit of Brunson without moving Reddish. Reddish may still be on the move.

The Knicks could demand a first-round pick for Reddish. This demand would favor the Heat over the Boston Celtics. The Celtics cannot trade their 2023 first round pick.

What are the big moves the Miami Heat can make?

The Heat could attempt to make the acquisition of Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant has reportedly listed the Heat and the Phoenix Suns as his preferred destinations.

The Heat have an abundance of assets available to offer the Nets. Miami could send Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant.

The Nets have reportedly demanded an All-Star in return. Lowry has been an All-Star in the past but now offers championship experience. Herro has the potential to be an All-Star. Robinson is a sharpshooter with defensive deficiencies.

The Heat may continue to pursue Cam Reddish or another player like him. Pat Riley and the front office, however, may have their sights set on landing Durant to put the Heat over the top.

