NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat have considered trading 1x All-Star

Strengthening their firepower is the Miami Heat's goal this offseason, however, they are not willing to give up a valuable asset. There have been numerous reports regarding the Heat's involvement with the Kevin Durant trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets.

After reaching the Eastern Conference finals before falling to the Boston Celtics, Miami is looking to add another star. But it hasn't been easy. Following Durant's request, the Heat have been trying to figure out how they can land the 12-time All-Star without giving up a valuable asset. The situation that the South Beach team is in is quite impossible.

According to the Sun-Sentinel's Ira Winderman, the team has considered trading 2019-20 All-Star center Bam Adebayo. However, it didn't push through as one "influential member" was against it.

It isn't clear which member of the organization shut the idea down. But whoever it is knows how valuable the defensive big is to their squad.

Adding another star could help the Miami Heat become the ultimate powerhouse in the East

The Miami Heat's 2021-22 season didn't garner much fanfare. It's probably because Jimmy Butler is their best player. It's not a knock on Butler. He's extremely talented and skilled to be their leader. He led them to the Finals in 2020 in the bubble.

Miami has a great combination of youth, experience and intensity that makes the Heat a tough matchup.

During the season, the Heat relied on their defensive strategies and abilities. Based on advanced stats, the Heat are ranked fifth in defensive net rating and third in opponent turnover percentage. It's obvious that coach Erik Spoelstra has maximized their defensive potential, which helped them finish atop the East.

With the defense covered, maybe it's time for Miami to add a player who can score at an elite level.

Jimmy Butler's scoring abilities are, of course, elite. However, his inability to consistently knock down outside shots has given teams the opportunity to focus on Miami's outside snipers. It was exposed during the final moments of their Game 7 loss to the Celtics.

Adding another star who can create his own shots will open up a whole new side of the offense. That style of play with Spoelstra's offense was seen when Dwyane Wade was still active.

The Heat's interest in both Durant and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is logical. The chances of the Heat acquiring them, though, are tough to decipher.

Longtime Heat team president Pat Riley has to do something unimaginable to add another big name to the team.

