NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat on Damian Lillard's list of preferred destinations

The internet has been abuzz with speculation regarding Damian Lillard's future and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that he could be headed to the Miami Heat. Lillard has shown signs of being unsettled after the Portland Trail Blazers were sent packing by the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Damian Lillard hasn't officially asked for a trade yet, but TrueHoop's Henry Abbott reported that he's going to do so pretty soon. Several potential landing spots have been named for Lillard, including the New York Knicks.

As per NBA Analysis Network's Evan Massey, Damian Lillard would also consider taking the LeBron James route by joining the Miami Heat.

Can confirm that the #Knicks are high on Damian Lillard's wishlist if he gets traded. Per source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the Miami #Heat are another team he is intrigued by. https://t.co/VrMUmzO7xv — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) July 16, 2021

Damian Lillard completed his ninth season with the Portland Trail Blazers this year. He's led them to the playoffs in every campaign barring his rookie season, including a run to the Western Conference Finals in 2019. Lillard has averaged over 25 points per game for six straight seasons as well.

NBA Trade Rumors: Can the Miami Heat afford Damian Lillard?

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat have the assets to make a decent offer to the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard. They'll also offer Lillard – who turned 31 recently – the best shot at winning a ring. Adding Lillard's shooting ability to the two-way tenacity of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would make the Heat title contenders.

The Miami Heat will have to remove lottery protection on their 2023 first-round pick that's owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder to clear up additional picks. Once they do that, they could offer up to three first-round picks to the Portland Trail Blazers. Tyler Herro will have to be a part of the overall package with either one or both Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn being shipped to Portland via sign-and-trade.

"About six or seven different teams believe they can get their hands on [Damian Lillard]. They think they've got a shot. One of them includes the Knicks ... also the Clippers, the Miami Heat, and who knows what the Lakers may try to do. Stay tuned."



—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/HGH2k3Tpkj — First Take (@FirstTake) June 4, 2021

The Miami Heat are among one of multiple suitors for Damian Lillard, but they have the assets to outbid their rivals. With Lillard also likely to say yes to this move, the Heat have a really good chance of landing the sharpshooter if he becomes available.

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal