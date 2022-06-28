NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat highly interested in making a swoop for Brooklyn Nets' 12x All-Star

The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant. The Heat are enthusiastic about trading for Durant but haven't named who they're willing to give up yet.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat look to continue improving. They are looking to add another star who's capable of creating his own shots, a clear need for this Heat roster.

According to The Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang, Kyrie Irving's uncertain future plays a huge role in Miami's pursuit of Durant. A decision on Irving's landing spot would help the Heat in their effort to acquire the Durant.

Chiang wrote:

“There would be significant interest from numerous teams, including the Heat, in adding Durant if he were to become available.”

“Durant, who turns 34 in September, is still considered to be among the league’s top players even after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2019.”

The Miami Heat are patiently waiting on Irving to make a move. If he decides to opt into the final year of his contract, it will be more difficult for teams to acquire Durant. However, if Irving chooses to leave the Nets, Durant might ask the front office to trade him.

However, Chiang didn't mention who the Heat are willing to give up for Durant. It'll be interesting to see if the Heat are willing to exchange any of their core players. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adembayo and Tyler Herro are possible candidates in a Durant trade.

For Durant, getting traded to the Miami Heat would help him achieve more team success. They have surrounded Butler and Adebayo with capable role players. Compared to the Nets, the Heat have more depth on their roster; and they showed that during their recent playoff run.

Guys like Max Strus and Caleb Martin were able to elevate their game and help the Miami Heat with their outside shots. Victor Oladipo, a former All-Star, came up big on defense and averaged 1.3 steals off the bench. With that roster, the Heat can easily lure Durant out of Brooklyn.

How will the Brooklyn Nets keep Kevin Durant from the Miami Heat?

The Brooklyn Nets are trying their best to keep Kevin Durant from leaving.

Durant agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets because of Irving back in 2019. Durant has expressed that his relationship with Irving factored into his decision to join the Nets.

Durant wants the Nets front office to keep Irving. Durant has been loyal to Irving despite not having significant team success with him. The Nets have to do one thing to keep Durant happy, and that is to keep Irving from getting into trade talks. Keeping Irving happy will definitely make Durant want to remain a Net.

